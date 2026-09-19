The Monaco F1 sprint is a GOOD idea and here is why

Honestly, there is a good reason for it!

Formula 1 and the FIA have unveiled the official calendar for the 2027 season.

One historic first stands out immediately: the iconic Monaco Grand Prix will be held as a sprint weekend for the very first time.

While adding a sprint race on the narrow Monte Carlo street circuit may raise concerns over overtaking, this change is a welcome treat for racing fans.

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The 2027 championship will feature 24 grands prix, and the sport is expanding its sprint weekends from six to ten events.

When F1 released the new race calendar, it was clear from the start that Monaco was chosen as one of the venues for this format.

Running a sprint session on the streets of Monte Carlo effectively addresses some of the biggest challenges of traditional race weekends.

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Double qualification on Monaco’s street circuit

For decades, the Monaco Grand Prix has been notorious for its near-impossible overtaking on race day.

As a result, the traditional qualifying session has long been the highlight and most dramatic moment of the weekend.

Drivers must shave off mere centimetres during one flying lap to secure the coveted pole position, and by extent almost a default race win.

With the introduction of the sprint format, racing fans now get not one but two separate qualifying sessions.

Instead of two less-relevant practice sessions, teams and drivers face maximum pressure twice within Monaco’s tight streets.

In this new setup, the drivers first complete a sprint qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s race, followed later by the standard qualifying session for Sunday’s main event.

In essence, the circuit now demands perfection in two high-stakes sessions, doubling the element that makes Monaco so unique.

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