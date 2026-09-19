The Monaco F1 sprint is a GOOD idea and here is why
The Monaco F1 sprint is a GOOD idea and here is why
Honestly, there is a good reason for it!Make us your Google favorite
Formula 1 and the FIA have unveiled the official calendar for the 2027 season.
One historic first stands out immediately: the iconic Monaco Grand Prix will be held as a sprint weekend for the very first time.
While adding a sprint race on the narrow Monte Carlo street circuit may raise concerns over overtaking, this change is a welcome treat for racing fans.
The 2027 championship will feature 24 grands prix, and the sport is expanding its sprint weekends from six to ten events.
When F1 released the new race calendar, it was clear from the start that Monaco was chosen as one of the venues for this format.
Running a sprint session on the streets of Monte Carlo effectively addresses some of the biggest challenges of traditional race weekends.
READ MORE: Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Alonso at Aston Martin
Double qualification on Monaco’s street circuit
For decades, the Monaco Grand Prix has been notorious for its near-impossible overtaking on race day.
As a result, the traditional qualifying session has long been the highlight and most dramatic moment of the weekend.
Drivers must shave off mere centimetres during one flying lap to secure the coveted pole position, and by extent almost a default race win.
With the introduction of the sprint format, racing fans now get not one but two separate qualifying sessions.
Instead of two less-relevant practice sessions, teams and drivers face maximum pressure twice within Monaco’s tight streets.
In this new setup, the drivers first complete a sprint qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s race, followed later by the standard qualifying session for Sunday’s main event.
In essence, the circuit now demands perfection in two high-stakes sessions, doubling the element that makes Monaco so unique.
READ MORE: Controversial F1 race director Michael Masi lands top job
F1 STANDINGS: Latest points leaders after Spanish GP drama at Madring
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Ferrari unveil stunning race suit for upcoming F1 race - for one of their drivers only
- 24 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
The Monaco F1 sprint is a GOOD idea and here is why
Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs unite in shock bid to help Aston Martin and Honda
Latest News
Ferrari unveil stunning race suit for upcoming F1 race - for one of their drivers only
- 24 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 1 hour ago
The Monaco F1 sprint is a GOOD idea and here is why
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff reveals details of Max Verstappen meeting
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claims F1 insider
- 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth
- Today 08:16
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- Today 11:15
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september