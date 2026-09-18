Heartbreaking Instagram post reveals death of F1 star's beloved pet
Heartbreaking Instagram post reveals death of F1 star's beloved pet
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A member of F1 star Alex Albon's famous menagerie passed away on Thursday morning, it was announced on Friday.
The Williams driver is well known for the sheer number of animals who are part of the 'Albon Zoo', which now consists of 15 cats, two horses, a dog and a deer (...sort of – the deer is local and pops around every now and then).
Sadly, the Albon Pets Instagram account announced the death of one of the family's cats this week, with 15-year-old Moomoo passing away.
The emotional post paid tribute to the furry critter at length, promising to look after his twin brother Gucci in his absence.
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Sad news revealed by Albon Pets Instagram post
The caption on the post, which accompanied a number of pictures of the Persian cat through his life, read: "Our so very much loved Moomoo left us yesterday, 17th September 2026, at 11:58am, to join some of his brothers and sisters in heaven. He passed away peacefully at the hospital with Mummy, Papa and Bitbit holding him while the others were also with him on FaceTime.
"Darling Moomoo, you are such a big part of our family and so much loved by everyone who knows you. We really can’t imagine our lives without you. We are so lost & the house seems so quiet without you. We hope you know that we love you so so very much and miss you so so much already. You have brought us so much love and happiness for the past 15 years.
"Thank you Moomoo for having us as your family. We hope you are now with Looky, Chicken, Tino, Rossi, Miguel, Porsche & Daisy and get lots & lots of milk, ham and all of your favourite food in heaven. Please don’t worry about Gucci - we will look after him for you and please remember the promise we all made together yesterday that you would come back again as our son/brother in the next life.
"We know that Moomoo would have liked us to express his gratitude to absolutely everyone at Davies Veterinary Specialists (especially Mark & Alex) and also to everyone Milton Keynes Veterinary Group (especially Lawrence) for taking care of him so well. Thank you very much Mark for giving him your best and for miraculously giving us nearly 2 extra quality & happy years with him.
"See you soon darling Moo-ga-pus. Remember you will always be in our hearts and that we love you very very much always.
"Mummy, Papa, Alex, Lily, Zoe, Lorenzo, Alicia, Max, Bitbit, Harrison, Luca and all the pets."
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