Nico Rosberg reveals the Lance Stroll problem Aston Martin have with Fernando Alonso decision

Nico Rosberg has identified an issue Aston Martin currently have with their driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The duo are now well set at the team having been team-mates for four seasons since the two-time world champion arrived from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel.

The dynamic has worked well with the team, with Alonso the undisputed No.1 driver while Stroll has a safe seat in F1, given his father Lawrence owns the team.

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Aston Martin as a team are in a transition period under new team boss Adrian Newey and a new power unit supplier with Honda starting this season.

It has not started well, with Newey's first chassis a rushed project having lost time in 2025 on gardening leave with Red Bull before he could start at Aston Martin.

In addition, Honda have underdelivered with their first power unit after returning to the sport. Aston Martin have just three points this season, putting pressure on the team.

Martin Brundle stated recently that the team need a revamp, including ditching the 45-year-old Alonso for younger blood.

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Rosberg: Aston Martin pairing is good

Rosberg though disagreed with Brundle's assessment, but admitted that while Alonso and Stroll remain a good pair for the team, they have a problem when it comes to finding an upgrade to join Alonso.

He told Sky Sports: “Fernando, if you compare him to Lance Stroll, he's still driving really well.

Nico Rosberg (right) disagreed with Martin Brundle's Aston Martin revamp idea

"He's dominating Lance all the time in every single session. And let's remember, Lance, when he has a good car, can get into the top six. He's a decent driver, so I think that's still quite an ok benchmark for us.

“The problem that Aston has is that they cannot keep Fernando and put in a young new superstar alongside him because Lance is obviously set there.

"That's kind of the conundrum that they have a little bit, but I think at the moment with this driver lineup, it's ok to bring the team back forward."

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While Aston Martin haven't confirmed their driver lineup for 2027, Stroll is under no pressure and is expected to continue as long as he wants the seat.

Alonso meanwhile has been flirting with retirement as a reaction to the new rules in F1 and due to the uncompetitiveness of the Aston Martin. The Spaniard is also out of contract at the end of the season, but is Aston Martin's first choice to continue for next season.

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