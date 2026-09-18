Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
Wait, what?Make us your Google favorite
George Russell's Mercedes future? Don't worry about it, says Toto Wolff. He's actually already signed a contract.
The Mercedes team principal was asked about the contract status of his team's more experienced driver in a recent interview with Austrian outlet oe24, and told them that the paperwork has already been signed – but the team simply didn't put out a big statement on the matter.
It's a little unusual for F1 teams not to make at least a bit of a fuss about locking down their drivers to new deals, especially after months of speculation about the driver in question being replaced by a four-time world champion.
Much of the early silly season speculation in 2026 – as well as 2025 – saw frequent reports about Russell being pushed out of his seat by an unhappy Max Verstappen, although the Dutchman's new long-term Red Bull contract should quiet that down somewhat for the time being.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
Wolff: We didn't make a fuss about Russell deal
Details about Russell's contract are thin on the ground, whether that's about the length of the deal or his (presumably considerable) renumeration, and Wolff wasn't especially forthcoming.
"That's already happened," he said when asked when the contract would be made official. "We just haven't issued a major statement. There's really nothing more to add."
He was a little more talkative when it came to much-publicised pictures of him and Verstappen off the coast of Sardinia, explaining: "That was completely unintentional. In the age of social media, you can't really hide anymore, and we didn't want to.
"We were splashing around in the water and chatting. But it always feels like someone's swimming next to you with their phone, taking a picture and posting it online. I always find it funny what people worry about."
Verstappen's new Red Bull contract runs through the 2030 season (although, as ever, it includes some opt-out clauses), theoretically taking him off the table for Mercedes or any other team until then.
READ MORE: 'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss speaks Hamilton vs Leclerc truth
READ MORE: Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Alonso at Aston Martin
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Nico Rosberg reveals the Lance Stroll problem Aston Martin have with Fernando Alonso decision
- 53 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs unite in shock bid to help Aston Martin and Honda
The biggest problem with the 2027 F1 schedule (isn't the Monaco sprint race)
Lewis Hamilton links up with Kim Kardashian to leave all his Ferrari troubles behind
Latest News
Heartbreaking Instagram post reveals death of F1 star's beloved pet
- 11 minutes ago
Nico Rosberg reveals the Lance Stroll problem Aston Martin have with Fernando Alonso decision
- 53 minutes ago
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief who refuses to give up
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs unite in shock bid to help Aston Martin and Honda
- 3 hours ago
Isack Hadjar injury reality revealed by F1 champion after missing three races
- Today 17:33
Most read
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- Today 16:07
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september