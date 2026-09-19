Ferrari boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claims F1 insider
Ferrari boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claims F1 insider
It's not all rosy in redMake us your Google favorite
Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has claimed that he believes Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was 'annoyed' with both of his drivers at the Spanish Grand Prix.
That irritation, the German claimed on Sky Germany, stems from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first-lap incident at the previous Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, which saw the Brit forced off into the gravel by his team-mate at the second corner.
That forced Hamilton down to tenth place spoiling just his second Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver – although not as badly as Leclerc ruined his own less than two laps later, when he crashed at the Parabolica.
The Brit, already unhappy after an incident at the previous race where he believed that the team should've told Leclerc to let him past to take advantage of their offsetting strategies, called for 'rules of engagement' to be brought in after the event.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
Schumacher: I got the feeling Vasseur was annoyed
Vasseur confirmed at the Spanish Grand Prix that he had spoken with both of his drivers and 'reminded them of some basic principles of how I run the team', with the two drivers also having their own private sit-down.
Schumacher, however, claimed to have felt some lingering irritation from Vasseur, saying: "I got the feeling during our interview yesterday that Fred Vasseur was annoyed and clearly addressed the mistakes."
Hamilton has hit the headlines again this week, taking to social media to deny reports that he has asked for a number of Ferrari personnel to be replaced.
Leclerc and Hamilton address Monza fallout
"We spoke with Lewis," Leclerc said in Madrid last week. "We've always had a great relationship. I have a lot of respect for Lewis. I told him, in Turn 2, I didn't behave the way I should have and the way a team-mate should.
"It happens when you are super motivated, Lewis is super motivated and I'm super motivated and we all try to do our best. Sometimes you go too far, which I did, and we will retune that in order for it to not happen again in the future."
Hamilton, for his part, added: "I think what's great is that there was no shying away from having a discussion. We sat face to face, just him and I, and talked about it and we were just both open and honest and we squashed it and we can move on.
"I think that shows the maturity from him and I think it's healthy. It's a relationship we have built over time. Of course, there's going to be frustrations and I'm sure there'll be more times where we're close because we're very close in pace. We both want to win just as much as each other and we both want to do well for the team as well."
READ MORE: 'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss speaks Hamilton vs Leclerc truth
READ MORE: Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Alonso at Aston Martin
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief who refuses to give up
- Yesterday 19:42
Lewis Hamilton links up with Kim Kardashian to leave all his Ferrari troubles behind
- Yesterday 09:45
'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss confirms Hamilton vs Leclerc truth
- September 17, 2026 08:56
Ferrari F1 boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as Maranello crisis deepens
- September 16, 2026 08:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs unite in shock bid to help Aston Martin and Honda
The biggest problem with the 2027 F1 schedule (isn't the Monaco sprint race)
Latest News
Ferrari boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claims F1 insider
- 15 minutes ago
Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth
- 57 minutes ago
Heartbreaking Instagram post reveals death of F1 star's beloved pet
- Yesterday 22:26
Nico Rosberg reveals the Lance Stroll problem Aston Martin have with Fernando Alonso decision
- Yesterday 21:44
Toto Wolff reveals huge truth about George Russell contract situation at Mercedes
- Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief who refuses to give up
- Yesterday 19:42
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- Yesterday 16:07
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september