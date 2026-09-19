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Fernando Alonso in Shanghai

Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth

Fernando Alonso in Shanghai — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso reveals 'shock' after finding out Aston Martin truth

Nasty surprise for Fernando

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Fernando Alonso has admitted he was stunned to find out how far Aston Martin were off the pace at the start of the season.

With Aston Martin having Adrian Newey's first car ready for 2026 and working with Honda on their return to the sport, there were high hopes that with Alonso behind the wheel they could hope to challenge for wins under the new rules and regulations for the campaign.

Instead they got the total opposite. Newey's rushed chassis relating to his late arrival meant the Silverstone based team were never going to challenge near the front, and it was compounded by Honda's slow and unreliable engine putting the team near the back of the grid.

Alonso has now opened up on his thoughts over the carnage that he met earlier this year speaking with Pedro de la Rosa on Aston Martin's Extraordinary by Design podcast.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

Alonso: Expectations not met at Aston Martin

The two-time world champion said: "I think we are all optimistic in the team. We found ourselves less competitive than we expected.

"That's the truth, you know. And it was a a shock probably at the beginning, to feel that we were not in the in the right direction.

"The good thing about the team and the project is that you know we have very, very talented people. We have the best facilities. We have you know this motivation to become contenders in the future.

"After day one and day two, it was clear the direction to take. It was everyone united on whatever it takes to improve the situation.

"And yeah, we agreed to wait for the second part of the season to make sure that we put the car in the right place, and yeah, it has been a tough start, but not because people didn't work to improve the situation. It was just a matter of time. So yeah, I'm optimistic for the for the future."

With the second part of the season reference, Alonso was referring to where at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Aston Martin brought 16 upgrades to their car, and at the following race in the Netherlands Honda introduced an upgraded package.

It helped Alonso give the team their best finish of the season with a ninth place in Zandvoort, but still leaves them second bottom of the constructors' championship with just three points.

READ MORE: Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Alonso at Aston Martin

'MAX vs 100' RESULTS: Final times and positions as Verstappen makes 64 overtakes on LAP ONE

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F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso

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