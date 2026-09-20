F1 track aims to return to after 15-year absence

And Vettel cannot win this one!

The Indian government is making a serious bid to bring Formula 1 back by officially targeting a return to the race calendar in 2028.

According to Formule1.nl, authorities have set up a special ten-member task force charged with overcoming the complex bureaucratic and financial hurdles that once sidelined the sport.

Their ultimate goal is to stage an official Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, after a fifteen-year absence.

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Is F1 coming back to India in 2028?

The decision to create this working group follows an earlier plan aiming for a 2027 return, which was later revised to allow more time for preparation.

The task force is composed of top officials from various government departments and sporting bodies, including representatives from the Ministries of Sport, Tourism, and Trade, the Uttar Pradesh state government, the circuit management, and the national motorsport federation FMSCI.

Together, they must develop a financially sustainable plan to revive Formula 1 in India.

Fiscal obstacles

Yugal Kishore Joshi, an advisor at the influential government body NITI Aayog, will lead the task force in addressing longstanding challenges.

Formula 1 vanished from the calendar after the 2013 season due to financial issues with the former promoter and persistent tax conflicts.

At the time, the Indian authorities classified the race weekend as entertainment rather than sport, resulting in steep VAT rates and hefty import duties on team equipment and cars.

The newly formed group is currently examining policy changes and tax exemptions to make India an attractive destination for Formula 1 once again.

Sebastian Vettel bows to his Red Bull car after winning the F1 title in India

How many Indian grands prix have their been?

Only three F1 races have been held in India, all coming at the Buddh International Circuit between 2011 and 2013.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel dominated all events, clinching his fourth consecutive and final world championship in the 2013 edition with three races still to go

Vettel's win also helped Red Bull take the constructors' championship for the fourth straight year.

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