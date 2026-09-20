F1 News Today: Christian Horner decision tipped to cause trouble as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'

All the latest news from across the F1 world updated throughout the day

Renault could be left with a headache following their move to block Christian Horner buying the Alpine team.

The French team are still largely controlled by car company, but it has been a 24 per cent stake in the team from Otro Capital that has been an interest in recent times.

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Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes' team changes every week

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has lifted the lid on the 'secret codes' the team use over the radio with their drivers.

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The use of code words on team radio isn't exactly a fresh one – some NASCAR drivers even use words related to their sponsors, with 'nuggets', 'cheeseburger', 'Filet-O-Fish' all being used for different purposes by one McDonald's-sponsored car – but the insight is rarely discussed by F1 team personnel.

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Ferrari make big decision on exciting F1 prospect

Long-time Ferrari Driver Academy prospect Dino Beganovic will leave the programme in 2027, according to reports.

However, that doesn't mean that the Swedish-Bosnian driver will be uncoupling from the team. In fact, it's said that he will remain with Ferrari as a test and development driver going forward.

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Ferrari F1 star set for grid penalty at next race in Azerbaijan

Ferrari are preparing to take advantage of the Baku track for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as they consider taking a grid penalty for the weekend.

Charles Leclerc has power unit concerns for the rest of the season. The Monegasque star crashed heavily at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, spinning off at the high speed Parabolica and hitting the tyre barrier with the rear of his SF-26.

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Red Bull's master move revealed to get Max Verstappen to sign a new F1 deal

Max Verstappen is setting his sights on some of the world’s most prestigious endurance races, if the F1 calendar allows.

The Red Bull driver, who has already taken part in the A24h Nurburgring, now hopes not only to return to the iconic Nordschleife but also to compete in the famed 24-hour events at Le Mans and Daytona.

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