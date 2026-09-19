Red Bull's master move revealed to get Max Verstappen to sign a new F1 deal
Red Bull's master move revealed to get Max Verstappen to sign a new F1 deal
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Max Verstappen is setting his sights on some of the world’s most prestigious endurance races, if the F1 calendar allows.
The Red Bull driver, who has already taken part in the A24h Nurburgring, now hopes not only to return to the iconic Nordschleife but also to compete in the famed 24-hour events at Le Mans and Daytona.
Securing the chance to dabble in different categories was a key factor in his contract extension with Red Bull through 2030.
The four-time F1 champion is eager to expand his racing horizons beyond the pinnacle of Formula 1, though he insists on strict conditions before committing to any new ventures.
He explained this stance to Germany’s BILD.
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Verstappen on the Nurburgring thrill
Reflecting on his stint at the 24h Nurburgring, Verstappen recalls the experience with genuine enthusiasm.
In the race, he led the Mercedes-AMG outfit from Winward Racing alongside Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon, and Dani Juncadella, until a drive shaft failed with just four hours remaining.
“It was an absolutely thrilling ride, and I’d love to do it again,” Verstappen said. “It’s all about pure racing, and I’m drawn to other top-tier events as well.”
Le Mans and Daytona targets
Verstappen is also eyeing the endurance classics in France and the United States.
However, his participation hinges on his top-level obligations. “I’m very interested in Le Mans, and Daytona also appeals to me.
"Those were among the reasons I renewed with Red Bull - they let me explore these categories. I plan to continue racing in them in the future, but only on my own terms,” he explained.
With a packed schedule of 24 Grands Prix per year, finding the room for additional events is a challenge.
Fortunately, neither Le Mans nor Daytona conflict with the F1 calendar in 2027. Still, the world champion insists he’ll only take on these challenges when everything - from his calendar to the competitiveness of the field - is just right.
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