Red Bull 'make plans for Nikola Tsolov as Liam Lawson future decided'
Red Bull 'make plans for Nikola Tsolov as Liam Lawson future decided'
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There has been much speculation in Formula 1 over the driver lineup at Racing Bulls for 2027.
Formula 2 standout Nikola Tsolov is being linked closely with Red Bull’s sister team.
Although some speculated that the Bulgarian might replace Liam Lawson, it now appears that a different plan is in play.
According to the New Zealand Herald, Tsolov is likely to be assigned a reserve driver role next season instead of immediately earning a full-time seat at the top level.
This test-and-reserve position could be combined with a campaign in Japan’s Super Formula, giving him extra race experience.
It’s the same path Lawson successfully followed in 2023 after his stint in Formula 2 before finally securing his place on the F1 grid.
However, if Tsolov clinches this season’s F2 title, he won’t be eligible to continue in the championship next year.
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Alan Permane considers future options
Alan Permane remains measured amid the circulating rumours about his drivers and the ascent of Red Bull’s emerging talent.
When asked about earlier comments and whether Tsolov might secure a full-time seat in 2027 or if Racing Bulls will stick with their current lineup, the team principal of the Italian squad offered his insights. “I think it’s still too early for us,” he remarked at the Madrid circuit over the weekend.
“Frankly, we usually wait a bit longer. There’s no pressure to announce our plans for next season just yet. Nikola is definitely on our minds, and he’s having an incredible season – his debut in Formula 2, where he currently leads the championship. That said, Liam and Arvid are both fantastic drivers as well. It’s a luxury problem.”
There’s no denying that Tsolov is making a strong impression this season in the official stepping stone toward Formula 1.
Racing for Campos Racing, he currently leads the championship with 177 points from six wins, including four main race victories.
Lawson meanwhile has also enjoyed a positive campaign, and in the last three races has covered for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull as Max Verstappen's team-mate.
Sitting a highly respectable ninth in the championship, the New Zealander is best of the rest outside of the Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull drivers with 59 points.
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