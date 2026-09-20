Aston Martin beat Mercedes for rare 2026 win

When you've had as tough a year as Aston Martin's F1 team have this year, you take the wins wherever you can get them.

The Silverstone-based team played a pair of charity football matches against their Mercedes counterparts in Brackley on Thursday night, with their men's team losing 3-1 but their women's team winning 2-1, to split the 'series'.

The matches between the two teams, which held in aid of hospice charity Helen & Douglas House and Movember, were first played in back 2022.

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At this point, a former football writer-turned-F1 hack might normally include the names of the scorers – but these games were inexplicably absent from FotMob's listings, so we're left guessing.

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F1 team members 'unsurprisingly competitive'

Imogen Tait, the charity and community outreach lead at Mercedes F1, told The Motorsport Show's Robert Constantin: "It's a fantastic way to bring both teams together off-track.

"Unsurprisingly, a lot of us are very, very competitive, so what better way than to bring our team members together?"

She added: "It is so important that we use our resources to give back and to do good. This is just one way that we can give back to this area."

Off the pitch and on the track, both Aston and Mercedes head out to Baku next week for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after the conclusion of the European portion of the season.

Our women's and men's football teams went head-to-head with @MercedesAMGF1 for our annual charity match this week, raising funds for both teams' chosen charities.



Thank you to everyone who played, supported and helped make the night possible, with our share of the proceeds… pic.twitter.com/ts4a0s19tx — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 19, 2026

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