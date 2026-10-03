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Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, generic, BahrainGP, 2026

Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, generic, BahrainGP, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA

All set for lights out in Malaysia

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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For the first time this year, a driver without a Mercedes engine in their car will sit on pole position for an F1 grand prix.

Max Verstappen took full advantage of his Red Bull team's recent uptick in performance to take an almost comfortable pole position ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton – the first time he's been on pole alongside his great rival since the infamous Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, he won't have his team-mate Isack Hadjar in close quarters to help deal with the threat of the fast-starting Ferrari thanks to an engine penalty dropping the French driver down the order after he set the third fastest time.

Hadjar will instead start from eighth, with Kimi Antonelli replacing him directly behind Verstappen on the grid beside Charles Leclerc, himself promoted to the second row by Hadjar's penalty.

There were a couple of other penalties of note, with Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad set to start 21st and 22nd respectively thanks to multiple penalties which see them slide down from 15th and 16th.

Last weekend's polesitter and race winner George Russell could only set the eighth fastest time in Q3 as the Mercedes man's struggle for pace continued. Hadjar's penalty means that he will jump one spot to seventh.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty

F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

The final starting grid, now officially confirmed by the FIA, is as follows:

F1 Grid - Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Pos Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Lando Norris McLaren
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren
7 George Russell Mercedes
8 *Isack Hadjar Red Bull
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
13 Carlos Sainz Williams
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
16 Oliver Bearman Haas
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Alexander Albon Williams
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac
21 **Franco Colapinto Alpine
22 ***Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

*Isack Hadjar has a five-place grid penalty due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE).

**Franco Colapinto has a 15-place grid penalty, ten due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and five for causing a collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out

***Arvid Lindblad has a 30-place grid penalty due to multiple changes to his power unit.

READ MORE: Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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