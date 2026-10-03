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Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso declares Aston Martin 'miracle’ after season-best result at Bahrain Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso declares Aston Martin 'miracle’ after season-best result at Bahrain Grand Prix

A great day for Aston Martin

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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It's been a tough old season for Aston Martin, so much so that Fernando Alonso was ready to declare a miracle after he achieved a season-best qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

In Saturday's qualifying session, which was topped by Red Bull star Max Verstappen, both Aston Martin cars made it out of Q2 for the first time this season, with Alonso having only achieved that feat once previously at the Hungarian Grand Prix back in July.

Q3 proved a step too far away, but still, Aston Martin will be delighted, with Stroll's P14 and Alonso's P12 representing both of their best qualifying results in 2026.

Well, mostly delighted. In a brutally honest analysis of his afternoon at Sepang, Alonso was keen to point out that the car still has major weaknesses.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty

Fernando Alonso: Miracle Aston Martin are competing

Earlier this week, team-mate Stroll suggested that the Honda power unit was costing the team two seconds per lap and Alonso's comments also took aim at their power deficit, calling it a miracle that they can even compete with their rivals.

"In the first few laps, we might lose positions on the straights to our main rivals, and then we can’t overtake them because we don’t have straight-line speed," Alonso told Spanish outlet AS when asked if he could score points on Sunday.

"And we’re also putting a strain on the tyres," he added. "It’s a miracle we’re even competing against cars faster than ours."

Alonso: Points aren't feasible

Aston Martin's lack of power is why Alonso does not feel that points are on the cards on Sunday, despite starting just two places outside of the top 10.

“I’d say points aren’t feasible, looking at the whole season. Why would we be in the points considering how the season has gone?" Alonso asked.

"We’re less competitive, and up until Saturday, the weekend went well for us, but we have to keep our feet on the ground. There are fast cars starting from behind with penalties [Colapinto and Lindblad] and they’ll be coming in strong."

F1 qualifying results - 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Here is how the full F1 grid qualified at Sepang on Saturday afternoon.

F1 Qualifying Results - Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.130s
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.298s
3 * Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.428s
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.501s
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.536s
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.627s
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.632s
8 George Russell Mercedes +0.741s
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.080s
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.543s
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls Eliminated in Q2
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Eliminated in Q2
13 Carlos Sainz Williams Eliminated in Q2
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Eliminated in Q2
15 ** Franco Colapinto Alpine Eliminated in Q2
16 *** Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls Eliminated in Q2
17 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Eliminated in Q1
18 Oliver Bearman Haas Eliminated in Q1
19 Esteban Ocon Haas Eliminated in Q1
20 Alexander Albon Williams Eliminated in Q1
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Eliminated in Q1
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac Eliminated in Q1

*Isack Hadjar has a five-place grid penalty due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE).

**Franco Colapinto has a 15-place grid penalty, ten due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and five for causing a collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.

***Arvid Lindblad has a 30-place grid penalty due to multiple changes to his power unit.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move

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Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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