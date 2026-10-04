F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce
F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce
What a weird race that wasMake us your Google favorite
Well, that was a whole new type of farcical.
The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia started more than an hour and a half late on Sunday – partly due to rain, and partly due to...this feels too stupid to write.
About 45 minutes of the race start delay was due to the FIA giving teams software patches so that their cars wouldn't just stop on track in the rain. Richest motorsport in the world, ladies and gentlemen.
Drivers took to the track just 40 minutes after the intended race start time for a couple of laps under safety car conditions, but everyone was pulled back into the pits after drivers started losing power left, right and centre.
F1 HEADLINES: Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia
F1 and FIA under fire on social media
Social media immediately exploded, with fans taking the absolute lay-up of an opportunity to rag on the 2026 regulations and new power units yet again – as well as joke about how F1 will find any excuse not to race on a wet track.
Another joked (well, semi-joked) that the FIA are more willing to race 'under missile risks in the Middle East' than in wet conditions, referring to the sport's insistence that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are still very much on the calendar.
Below is a fine selection of posts from fans about the Sepang chaos!
Which is more useless: the taxi from Cars or full wet tyres ? https://t.co/QC7zAAR0Hx— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) October 4, 2026
RT to scare FIA— Movement (@MovementYT_) October 4, 2026
Absolute shambles 🤦♂️ https://t.co/awAd4QXO5S— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) October 4, 2026
Look forward to hearing George Lucas’s take on F1 cars being sat in the pitlane while ‘new software parameters’ have to be sent to them.
😴— Glenn Freeman (@glennfreeman39) October 4, 2026
You wanted to race in the rain? That’s not just exciting — it’s heart-stopping. A wet weather race sounds treacherous, jaw-dropping and absolutely WILD. 🔥
Unfortunately, I cannot fulfill this request and I will now be stopping your car on Lap 4. 😔— alex 🐝 (@oscgoat) October 4, 2026
Oh yeah, and Max Verstappen won the race from Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton. Just in case that bit was important too.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia
READ MORE: F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton stuns and Mercedes star suffers DNF
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia
- Today 12:27
F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Yesterday 22:29
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Awkward silence at Bahrain Grand Prix as F1 make Max Verstappen blunder
F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton stuns and Mercedes star suffers DNF
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia
Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia
- Today 12:27
F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce
- 55 minutes ago
George Russell F1 title hopes crushed after late drama at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Awkward silence at Bahrain Grand Prix as F1 make Max Verstappen blunder
- 2 hours ago
F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton stuns and Mercedes star suffers DNF
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos
- Today 10:04
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
- Yesterday 06:30
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september