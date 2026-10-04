F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce

Well, that was a whole new type of farcical.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia started more than an hour and a half late on Sunday – partly due to rain, and partly due to...this feels too stupid to write.

About 45 minutes of the race start delay was due to the FIA giving teams software patches so that their cars wouldn't just stop on track in the rain. Richest motorsport in the world, ladies and gentlemen.

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Drivers took to the track just 40 minutes after the intended race start time for a couple of laps under safety car conditions, but everyone was pulled back into the pits after drivers started losing power left, right and centre.

F1 HEADLINES: Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia

F1 and FIA under fire on social media

Social media immediately exploded, with fans taking the absolute lay-up of an opportunity to rag on the 2026 regulations and new power units yet again – as well as joke about how F1 will find any excuse not to race on a wet track.

Another joked (well, semi-joked) that the FIA are more willing to race 'under missile risks in the Middle East' than in wet conditions, referring to the sport's insistence that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are still very much on the calendar.

Below is a fine selection of posts from fans about the Sepang chaos!

Which is more useless: the taxi from Cars or full wet tyres ? https://t.co/QC7zAAR0Hx — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) October 4, 2026

RT to scare FIA — Movement (@MovementYT_) October 4, 2026

Absolute shambles 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/awAd4QXO5S — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) October 4, 2026

Look forward to hearing George Lucas’s take on F1 cars being sat in the pitlane while ‘new software parameters’ have to be sent to them. 😴 — Glenn Freeman (@glennfreeman39) October 4, 2026

You wanted to race in the rain? That’s not just exciting — it’s heart-stopping. A wet weather race sounds treacherous, jaw-dropping and absolutely WILD. 🔥 Unfortunately, I cannot fulfill this request and I will now be stopping your car on Lap 4. 😔 — alex 🐝 (@oscgoat) October 4, 2026

Oh yeah, and Max Verstappen won the race from Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton. Just in case that bit was important too.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia

READ MORE: F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton stuns and Mercedes star suffers DNF

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