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Sepang, Bahrain GP, 2026, generic

F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce

Sepang, Bahrain GP, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce

What a weird race that was

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Well, that was a whole new type of farcical.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia started more than an hour and a half late on Sunday – partly due to rain, and partly due to...this feels too stupid to write.

About 45 minutes of the race start delay was due to the FIA giving teams software patches so that their cars wouldn't just stop on track in the rain. Richest motorsport in the world, ladies and gentlemen.

Drivers took to the track just 40 minutes after the intended race start time for a couple of laps under safety car conditions, but everyone was pulled back into the pits after drivers started losing power left, right and centre.

F1 HEADLINES: Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia

F1 and FIA under fire on social media

Social media immediately exploded, with fans taking the absolute lay-up of an opportunity to rag on the 2026 regulations and new power units yet again – as well as joke about how F1 will find any excuse not to race on a wet track.

Another joked (well, semi-joked) that the FIA are more willing to race 'under missile risks in the Middle East' than in wet conditions, referring to the sport's insistence that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are still very much on the calendar.

Below is a fine selection of posts from fans about the Sepang chaos!

Oh yeah, and Max Verstappen won the race from Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton. Just in case that bit was important too.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton produces stunning comeback after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos in Malaysia

READ MORE: F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton stuns and Mercedes star suffers DNF

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