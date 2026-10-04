Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton experienced issues with his Ferrari during a wet formation lap at this Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

After rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by 40 minutes, the formation lap eventually got underway behind the safety car at 15:40 local time.

It proved eventful and chaotic as the drivers explored the wet surface. Isack Hadjar lost control of his Red Bull and veered into the gravel at one stage, while Hamilton was forced to crawl around the track and eventually park up.

Article continues under video

Ferrari confirmed over the team radio that the car was experiencing a software issue as opposed to anything mechanical, and thankfully for them, the seven-time champion was eventually able to get going again.

It was unprecedented scenes as other cars also parked up and the field split, according to Sky Sports' Bernie Collins, who said: “I have never seen a mix-up like this in a formation lap."

Grid chaos in Malaysia

The FIA has confirmed that the race start procedure has now been suspended, with all cars currently back in the pit lane and waiting to get back out on the track.

However, there was confusion as to how the drivers would line up when we eventually got going again, with certain drivers set to benefit or lose out, depending on how they fared in that opening lap chaos.

"There is literally a rule written for suspension of start procedure that says in black and white, F1 cars entering the pit lane will start in the order they entered the pit lane," Collins said live on Sky Sports F1's broadcast.

"Yes, that was much more chaotic than that rule is written for but that rule is written there, so the people that have gained because they did a better job during the formation lap, through either understanding of the engine or pure luck or whatever the case may be.

"The people that gained will feel a little bit hard done by if it goes back to grid order. There'll be pit walls talking to race control in both directions."

UPDATE: At 16:06 local time, the FIA has confirmed that the starting order will be the original grid.

This means that Hamilton will once again lineup in P2, and not at the back of the grid, for the start.

F1 HEADLINES: Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia

Related