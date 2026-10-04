Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur currently finds himself under huge scrutiny at the Scuderia, but an F1 rival gave him his surprise backing ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Vasseur headed to Malaysia having dominated the headlines all week in the fallout from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Not only was it another poor weekend for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing the race in P4 and P6, respectively, but that bombshell Christian Horner interview created a huge storm around Vasseur and his position within the team.

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Horner, who has not worked in F1 since being let go from his CEO and team principal role at Red Bull, suggested that he would be willing to work for Ferrari without needing to own a stake in the team - something he reportedly desires to work anywhere else on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Fred Vasseur gets backing of F1 rival

Ferrari held an emergency media call earlier this week to try and diffuse the speculation, making it clear that Vasseur has their full backing at this time.

Now, in Malaysia, one of his F1 rivals has done the same.

Both Vasseur and rival team principal James Vowles started their current roles ahead of the 2023 season, and speaking to the media on Friday, the Williams boss made his feelings on the matter known in a surprise move.

"Normally, we beat each other up and put knives in our backs. But Ferrari is in the best place it's been in the championship for a while," Vowles argued.

"They have innovation on the car this year with the rear wing and exhaust blowing, that we've all copied as a result of it. It's a team that's doing brilliantly.

"So, for me personally, there is no question that Fred is the right person to do this."

Vasseur reacts to Ferrari backing

Vasseur admitted being frustrated with being asked questions about Horner in Baku, but he was once again quizzed on the situation in Malaysia, this time asked about Ferrari's very public backing of him this week, and why he felt it was needed.

In response, he pointed his finger at the media, stating: "I think this you have to ask your colleagues."

Vasseur continued: "When you see the noise and all the rumours in the press all the week, I think as a team we need to work in serenity, and it was absolutely not the case.

"I think the statement was mandatory to do something, or it would have been the same this weekend. But honestly, the big issue that we have today is the stability, the serenity into the team, the focus that we need to have, and not to have this kind of question all the day."

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F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

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