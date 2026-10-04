FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix
FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix
Grand Prix action in Malaysia takes place todayMake us your Google favorite
The FIA has confirmed that Ferrari have made a change to Lewis Hamilton's car late in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend.
Hamilton lines up in second place for lights out at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, and he will do so with a new fuel pump after Ferrari decided to change that component of his SF-26 during parc ferme.
Hamilton's is one of nine cars to have changes made to it during parc ferme post-qualifying, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also confirmed as having a new driver's cockpit windshield fitted.
Aston Martin have also made multiple changes to Lance Stroll's AMR26, while other teams to make changes (listed below) are Williams, Audi, and Cadillac.
The FIA has confirmed that all of the above changes were made with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned in accordance with Article B3.5.4 of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
READ MORE: Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Parts / Parameters Replaced or Changed
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|44
|Low pressure fuel pump
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|81
|Driver’s cockpit windshield
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|01
|Driver’s cockpit windshield
|Alexander Albon
|Atlassian Williams Mercedes
|23
|LHS front wing flap adjuster mechanism
LHS rear view mirror lens
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams Mercedes
|55
|Forward floor stay shroud
Forward floor stay beam cover
RHS brake drum duct and associated cover
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Honda
|18
|Forward chassis puck
RHS mirror glass
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|05
|LHS rear view mirror lens
Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics
LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies
Parameter changes associated with the gearbox assembly replacement
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac Ferrari
|11
|LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover
Slip angle sensor lens cover
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac Ferrari
|77
|LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover
Track temperature sensor lens cover
F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty
READ MORE: Brundle reveals Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches
Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure
US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE
'Absolute s***show' in Sepang as F1 fans criticise Bahrain Grand Prix organisers
Latest News
FIA confirm Bahrain Grand Prix DELAYED as rain and lightning strike in Malaysia
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches
- 3 hours ago
Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur given shock support from rival team
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
- Yesterday 06:30
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september