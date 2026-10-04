close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton, FIA, socials

FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton, FIA, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix

Grand Prix action in Malaysia takes place today

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The FIA has confirmed that Ferrari have made a change to Lewis Hamilton's car late in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend.

Hamilton lines up in second place for lights out at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, and he will do so with a new fuel pump after Ferrari decided to change that component of his SF-26 during parc ferme.

Hamilton's is one of nine cars to have changes made to it during parc ferme post-qualifying, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also confirmed as having a new driver's cockpit windshield fitted.

Aston Martin have also made multiple changes to Lance Stroll's AMR26, while other teams to make changes (listed below) are Williams, Audi, and Cadillac.

The FIA has confirmed that all of the above changes were made with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned in accordance with Article B3.5.4 of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

READ MORE: Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

FIA F1 Parc Fermé - Parts and Parameter Changes
Driver Team Car Parts / Parameters Replaced or Changed
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 44 Low pressure fuel pump
Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 81 Driver’s cockpit windshield
Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 01 Driver’s cockpit windshield
Alexander Albon Atlassian Williams Mercedes 23 LHS front wing flap adjuster mechanism
LHS rear view mirror lens
Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Mercedes 55 Forward floor stay shroud
Forward floor stay beam cover
RHS brake drum duct and associated cover
Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Honda 18 Forward chassis puck
RHS mirror glass
Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 05 LHS rear view mirror lens
Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics
LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies
Parameter changes associated with the gearbox assembly replacement
Sergio Perez Cadillac Ferrari 11 LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover
Slip angle sensor lens cover
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Ferrari 77 LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover
Track temperature sensor lens cover

F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Bahrain Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos

Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos

  • 1 hour ago
Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA

Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA

  • 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Bahrain Grand Prix DELAYED as rain and lightning strike in Malaysia

FIA confirm Bahrain Grand Prix DELAYED as rain and lightning strike in Malaysia

  • 1 hour ago
Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches

Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur given shock support from rival team

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur given shock support from rival team

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Yesterday 22:29

Just in

10:04
Lewis Hamilton stops on track in unprecedented Bahrain Grand Prix chaos
09:52
FIA confirm Bahrain Grand Prix DELAYED as rain and lightning strike in Malaysia
08:33
Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches
08:22
Amended F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties in Sepang applied by the FIA
08:02
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur given shock support from rival team
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches Bahrain Grand Prix

Heavy rain falling at Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang as 2026's first wet race approaches

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure F1 Stories

Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure

Yesterday 17:57
US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE Bahrain Grand Prix

US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE

Yesterday 15:27
'Absolute s***show' in Sepang as F1 fans criticise Bahrain Grand Prix organisers Bahrain Grand Prix

'Absolute s***show' in Sepang as F1 fans criticise Bahrain Grand Prix organisers

Yesterday 13:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x