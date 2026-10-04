FIA confirm late Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that Ferrari have made a change to Lewis Hamilton's car late in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend.

Hamilton lines up in second place for lights out at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, and he will do so with a new fuel pump after Ferrari decided to change that component of his SF-26 during parc ferme.

Hamilton's is one of nine cars to have changes made to it during parc ferme post-qualifying, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also confirmed as having a new driver's cockpit windshield fitted.

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Aston Martin have also made multiple changes to Lance Stroll's AMR26, while other teams to make changes (listed below) are Williams, Audi, and Cadillac.

The FIA has confirmed that all of the above changes were made with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned in accordance with Article B3.5.4 of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

READ MORE: Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

FIA F1 Parc Fermé - Parts and Parameter Changes Driver Team Car Parts / Parameters Replaced or Changed Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 44 Low pressure fuel pump Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 81 Driver’s cockpit windshield Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 01 Driver’s cockpit windshield Alexander Albon Atlassian Williams Mercedes 23 LHS front wing flap adjuster mechanism

LHS rear view mirror lens Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Mercedes 55 Forward floor stay shroud

Forward floor stay beam cover

RHS brake drum duct and associated cover Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Honda 18 Forward chassis puck

RHS mirror glass Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 05 LHS rear view mirror lens

Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics

LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies

Parameter changes associated with the gearbox assembly replacement Sergio Perez Cadillac Ferrari 11 LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover

Slip angle sensor lens cover Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Ferrari 77 LHS rear tyre temperature sensor lens cover

Track temperature sensor lens cover

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