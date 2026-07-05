F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Silverstone is the centre of the F1 universe today

The wait is finally over at Silverstone and the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix takes centre stage later today (Sunday July 5).

Following all the excitement of the Sprint race on Saturday, we will now get 52 laps of racing action around the iconic circuit as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton chases down a record 10th victory in his home race.

Hamilton's championship rival Kimi Antonelli won the sprint race on Saturday, extending his championship lead over George Russell to 43 points, but Sunday's Grand Prix is where the real points are won.

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Antonelli will be starting from pole position while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat his team-mate Hamilton to a front-row start behind Antonelli.

Hamilton and George Russell start in third and fourth while Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.

It should be a spectacular F1 Sunday and we have all the detail you need to follow the action live.

Antonelli starts from pole at Silverstone today.

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British Grand Prix start time and schedule

Lights out at Silverstone today is scheduled for 3pm local time (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (BST) 15:00 Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 16:00 Sunday United States (ET) 10:00 Sunday United States (CT) 09:00 Sunday United States (PT) 07:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 23:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 00:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 23:00 Sunday China (CST) 22:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 17:00 Sunday India (IST) 19:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans this weekend, as they get the option to watch the action live and free on Channel 4.

How to watch live on TV or stream

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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