F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Silverstone is the centre of the F1 universe todayMake us your Google favorite
The wait is finally over at Silverstone and the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix takes centre stage later today (Sunday July 5).
Following all the excitement of the Sprint race on Saturday, we will now get 52 laps of racing action around the iconic circuit as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton chases down a record 10th victory in his home race.
Hamilton's championship rival Kimi Antonelli won the sprint race on Saturday, extending his championship lead over George Russell to 43 points, but Sunday's Grand Prix is where the real points are won.
Antonelli will be starting from pole position while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat his team-mate Hamilton to a front-row start behind Antonelli.
Hamilton and George Russell start in third and fourth while Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.
It should be a spectacular F1 Sunday and we have all the detail you need to follow the action live.
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British Grand Prix start time and schedule
Lights out at Silverstone today is scheduled for 3pm local time (BST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans this weekend, as they get the option to watch the action live and free on Channel 4.
How to watch live on TV or stream
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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