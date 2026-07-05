close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Silverstone is the centre of the F1 universe today

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The wait is finally over at Silverstone and the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix takes centre stage later today (Sunday July 5).

Following all the excitement of the Sprint race on Saturday, we will now get 52 laps of racing action around the iconic circuit as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton chases down a record 10th victory in his home race.

Hamilton's championship rival Kimi Antonelli won the sprint race on Saturday, extending his championship lead over George Russell to 43 points, but Sunday's Grand Prix is where the real points are won.

Antonelli will be starting from pole position while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat his team-mate Hamilton to a front-row start behind Antonelli.

Hamilton and George Russell start in third and fourth while Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.

It should be a spectacular F1 Sunday and we have all the detail you need to follow the action live.

Antonelli starts from pole at Silverstone today.
Antonelli starts from pole at Silverstone today.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing of the British GP weekend. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio

British Grand Prix start time and schedule

Lights out at Silverstone today is scheduled for 3pm local time (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

LocationTime
Local time (BST)15:00 Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)16:00 Sunday
United States (ET)10:00 Sunday
United States (CT)09:00 Sunday
United States (PT)07:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)00:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)23:00 Sunday
China (CST)22:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Sunday
India (IST)19:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans this weekend, as they get the option to watch the action live and free on Channel 4.

How to watch live on TV or stream

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

Related

F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

'We're not clowns' - Max Verstappen hits out at LEGO F1 parade at British Grand Prix

'We're not clowns' - Max Verstappen hits out at LEGO F1 parade at British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more

F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

  • Today 08:15
A journalist asked Kimi Antonelli the most super awkward question at the British Grand Prix

A journalist asked Kimi Antonelli the most super awkward question at the British Grand Prix

  • Today 06:45
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats

  • 20 minutes ago

Just in

12:00
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats
11:00
'We're not clowns' - Max Verstappen hits out at LEGO F1 parade at British Grand Prix
09:30
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE
09:15
Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone
08:45
F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats

20 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream F1 British Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE British Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE

2 hours ago
F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more British Grand Prix

F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x