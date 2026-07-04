Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 will be broadcasting all of this weekend's sessions live

F1 fans in the UK are being treated this weekend, with live, free-to-air coverage of the British Grand Prix weekend on Channel 4. But if you can't catch the action live, there are also still highlights being shown on Channel 4, too.

The Silverstone event is the only race weekend of the year which is available live and free to UK fans. Sky Sports F1 holds the broadcast rights in the UK, but there are special rules for the British Grand Prix.

That means free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 - which broadcasts highlights of every race - gets the opportunity to show the action live from Silverstone.

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This year, the event at Silverstone is a sprint weekend, meaning there are double the amount of competitive sessions being shown, starting with sprint qualifying on Friday and ending with the second of two races on this weekend on Sunday, July 5.

Lewis Hamilton is looking to claim a staggering 10th British GP victory at Silverstone, while George Russell looks to reinvigorate his title challenge up against Kimi Antonelli by claiming his first ever home grand prix win.

There are actually five Brits taking to the track this weekend for their home race, with Arvid Lindblad, Ollie Bearman and 2025 world champion Lando Norris joining Russell and Hamilton in the pursuit of success at their home race.

If you miss the live action being shown by both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 this weekend, here's how you can catch up with Channel 4 highlights.

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What time are F1 highlights on Channel 4 for the British Grand Prix?

While Channel 4 will show the entire British GP schedule live this weekend, you can still catch highlights from qualifying and the grand prix on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday morning (or Saturday night, depending on how you look at it), Channel 4 will be showing an hour-long highlights package which rolls both Saturday's sprint race and main race qualifying session into one neat package.

Steve Jones, Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard, Claire Williams, Mark Webber and Billy Monger present the show, which begins at 12:50am on Sunday morning.

Jones will then be joined by McKenzie, Coulthard, Williams, Webber, Alice Powell and Monger once again for highlights of Sunday's main race, with the highlights being shown at 12:20am on Monday morning.

Once again it is just an hour-long highlights package, with Channel 4's highlights not getting the usual attention they normally get due to the fact that the broadcaster will be showing the full race weekend live and free to air from Friday-Sunday.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

They also offer live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

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