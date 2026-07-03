F1 British Grand Prix 2026: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the US
F1 British Grand Prix 2026: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the US
How US fans can tune into F1 at Silverstone for freeMake us your Google favorite
Attention F1 fans, you will be able to watch the entire British Grand Prix weekend live and free this year if you live in the US.
The 2026 race weekend at Silverstone is sure to be a busy one with an action-packed schedule, multiple home favourites and at least two British stars who might be in contention for a race win.
Seven-time champion and global superstar Lewis Hamilton returns to the track as a nine-time British GP winner, and you won't want to miss the opportunity to tune in for no extra charge to see if he can make it a record-breaking 10th victory on home turf.
F1 fans in the US will be able to watch the entire British GP affair for free via Apple TV, as the streaming platform's exclusive partnership with F1 sees a new opportunity for free-to-air viewing.
Following the success of Apple's Oscar-winning F1: The Movie, F1 and Apple TV struck up a broadcasting partnership which allows the streaming platform to show every race weekend on the 2026 calendar exclusively in the US.
Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, and with this weekend offering practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, main race qualifying and Sunday's Grand Prix, there's no better time to accept the trial.
To sign up to Apple TV and watch the British GP for free, click here.
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F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
How to watch the British Grand Prix for free in the US
Without the free trial, Apple TV costs $12.99 per month in the US but if you are yet to accept the seven-day freebie, all of this weekend's F1 action in Silverstone will be available at no charge.
Whether opting for the free trial or signing up for longer, fans can access not just all of the F1 action but also the F1 Movie and Apple TV's extensive entertainment packages which span across TV and film.
Those tuning in for the action at Silverstone can select English or Spanish commentary, and users will have access to both F1 TV and Sky Sports broadcasts when checking out F1 on Apple TV.
Apple TV subscribers in the US can also access F1 TV Premium at no additional cost by using their Apple Account.
Not planning to watch all the sessions live? Don't worry, your Apple TV free trial or subscription allows you to watch replays and highlights for all races and track events during a grand prix weekend, plus exclusive driver and team interviews, press conferences, and even more will be available.
British Grand Prix schedule and session times
These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for the 2026 British Grand Prix:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (BST)
|US Eastern (EDT)
|Practice 1
|Friday July 3
|12:30-13:30
|07:30-08:30
|Sprint Qualifying
|Friday July 3
|16:30-17:14
|11:30-12:14
|Sprint
|Saturday July 4
|12:00-13:00
|07:00-08:00
|Qualifying
|Saturday July 4
|16:00-17:00
|11:00-12:00
|Race
|Sunday July 5
|15:00
|10:00
F1 presenters on Apple TV
Apple TV show the 'main' F1 TV feed as well as Sky Sport.
If selecting the 'main' feed, you'll get F1 presenter Laura Winter live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland all joining.
Former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo will also return to the screen from F1's 2025 lineup.
Alex Jacques will be on commentary via Apple TV, with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins also contributing throughout the 2026 season.
There are a couple of new additions for Apple TV this year too - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.
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