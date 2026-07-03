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Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background

Lewis Hamilton hit with 'new girlfriend' question at British Grand Prix

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton hit with 'new girlfriend' question at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is rumoured to be dating Kim Kardashian

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate George Russell made a comment about Hamilton's love life in front of thousands of fans at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is dating reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian in what is a very high-profile celebrity couple.

Kardashian was at the Monaco GP cheering on Hamilton, while Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater revealed that she was on FaceTime congratulating Hamilton after his victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Both stars are very private, and have not publicly announced a relationship, but Hamilton seemed to confirm it for good at the British GP.

The seven-time world champion was caught off-guard by a David Croft question at a fan event before the British GP weekend, as well as a comment from his former Mercedes team-mate Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Ferrari in 'decisive phase' as €40m offer rejection revealed

Does Lewis Hamilton have a girlfriend?

Sky Sports F1's Croft said to Hamilton in front of the thousands of fans at Silverstone: "On track and off track you are a much happier man this year and that is great to see."

Before Hamilton had a chance to respond, Russell then cheekily asked: "Is that because he has a fast car or a new girlfriend?"

Hamilton chuckled before launching into a speech about how he has now firmly blended in with his Ferrari team, which is what is leading to his more positive demeanour both on and off track.

Hamilton has managed to claim a grand prix victory and three further podiums already in 2026, as the 41-year-old appears reinvigorated.

But Hamilton then ended his answer with: "And of course Kim," seemingly confirming a relationship between the pair, who have been good friends for over a decade.

READ MORE: Leclerc told he cannot copy Hamilton to end Ferrari pain

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari George Russell British Grand Prix

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