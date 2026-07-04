Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

Some people just don't know when to le' go

If you had 'multiple F1 drivers get annoyed by having to drive Lego go-karts in the colours of their teams at the British Grand Prix' on your bingo card this week...you should probably reevaluate how you play bingo.

Still, it's an unexpected subplot for a sunny weekend at Silverstone, with Lewis Hamilton among the drivers who has expressed some skepticism about the pre-race lap that the sport's 22 drivers will complete on Sunday.

The issue raised its head in pre-race press conferences this weekend, with Hamilton being asked a joking question about the keys to the Lego race – 'tyres, grip, deployment of bricks?' – he admitted the found the race funny last year, but said he might not drive in it this year.

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He had previously made reference to the 25kmh race being 'the most dangerous part of the weekend', but refused to elaborate on his reasons. Ferrari have since said that the seven-time world champion (of F1, not Lego) will compete in the race.

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Hamilton: Lego race most dangerous part of the weekend

"I mean, it’s the most dangerous part of the weekend," Hamilton said. "I let Charles drive last time and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other. So yeah, I don’t know whether or not I’ll be in the Lego car this year."

In a later follow-up, he added: "I mean, there’s not really much to say on the car thing. That’s something I need to take offline."

The Telegraph report that Hamilton, along with some of the other drivers on the grid, are becoming increasingly frustrated by the number of unpaid media and marketing appearances they're being pushed into.

The Brit was far from the only driver who seemed unenthused about the Lego shenanigans, with Lance Stroll admitting: “I’m indifferent. I’m not gonna lose sleep over it. I’m not going to wake up super early in the morning excited about it. Just another one of those drivers’ parades.”

Max Verstappen also confessed that he'd prefer a standard drivers' parade over the mini-race, but some drivers including Valtteri Bottas seem to be looking forward to letting their mullets hair down.

“I’m actually really excited because I missed it in Miami last year when I was watching it and it looked so fun,” the Finn said.

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