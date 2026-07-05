LEGO F1 race descends into chaos as cars get STUCK in gravel at Silverstone

Considering they race around in F1 cars for a living, you would think that the 22 stars of the grid would be able to safely race 25km/h LEGO karts around Silverstone.

But you would be wrong for thinking that. The drivers' parade at the British Grand Prix descended into chaos, with the drivers immediately trying to race each other in their mini karts.

Following the success of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix LEGO drivers' parade where team-mates sat together in the same car, LEGO created 22 mini karts so that all the drivers could have their own kart.

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But as you might expect, that did not go well. Nine drivers and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem decided to try and cut the corner into turn one at Silverstone, resulting in nine of the karts getting beached in the gravel immediately.

The FIA president also took part

Considering all of the karts were supposed to make it around the full six kilometre track, that was not ideal. Ben Sulayem was frantically trying to help the stewards to push the karts out of the gravel, while Carlos Sainz ditched his own Williams kart and instead hitched a lift with his former team-mate Lando Norris.

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Who won the LEGO F1 race?

While most of the drivers were like kids at Christmas in their purpose-built LEGO karts, Lewis Hamilton looked largely unimpressed.

44-year-old Fernando Alonso, Cadillac star Bottas and Haas' Esteban Ocon all cut the final corner, heading over the grass and ending up in the lead.

Max Verstappen in his LEGO kart

The oldest driver on the grid - Alonso - was the biggest kid of them all, and was even trying to press the brake pedal on Bottas' car to slow him down.

These dirty tactics from the Spaniard resulted in him claiming the race victory ahead of all of his rivals, ironic considering he qualified plum last for the actual British GP during Saturday qualifying.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli was too busy high-fiving the marshals at the track to try and win the race, despite being a lot closer to the kind of age that should be getting excited by LEGO.

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