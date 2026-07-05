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Top Sky F1 pundit absent at British Grand Prix

Sky Sports — Photo: © IMAGO

Top Sky F1 pundit absent at British Grand Prix

A key Sky F1 star is missing this weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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There is bad news for F1 fans and Sky Sports subscribers today with one of the network's top analysts missing this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 are showing the full weekend's action, meaning a star-studded lineup of pundits for fans to choose from when watching in the UK.

The Silverstone event is the only race weekend of the year which is available live and free to UK fans. Sky Sports F1 holds the broadcast rights in the UK, but there are special rules for the British Grand Prix.

Despite these two separate options for watching this weekend for fans in the UK, they will be disappointed to find out that one much-loved pundit is not at the circuit.

Former Aston Martin strategist and now revered analyst Bernie Collins will not be on the pit wall this weekend.

Bernie Collins is not at Silverstone this weekend.
Bernie Collins is not at Silverstone this weekend.

Why is Bernie Collins not at the British Grand Prix?

Collins is usually part of the Sky Sports F1 team, providing terrific insight on team strategy, as well as keeping an eye on weather forecasts from the pit lane throughout the weekend's sessions.

However, she is not at the Silverstone Circuit, as part of Sky Sports' usual rotation of pundits.

The lengthy 22-race calendar means that all of the pundits swap in and out of the broadcast team at certain weekends, with even legends Martin Brundle and Ted Kravitz being given a break at times.

This weekend, Brundle and Kravitz are at the Silverstone Circuit, alongside commentator David Croft, 2009 world champion Jenson Button, racer Naomi Schiff and presenter Simon Lazenby. Mercedes test driver Anthony Davidson is also at the circuit, providing analysis from the Sky Pad.

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