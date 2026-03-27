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Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child

Fernando Alonso — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child

Alonso has made it to Suzuka following an absence ahead of the Japanese GP

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

44-year-old F1 driver Fernando Alonso has become a father for the first time, with the wonderful news confirmed during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Alonso missed media day at the Suzuka International Circuit on Thursday in order to be at the birth of his first child, with partner Melissa Jimenez giving birth, although Alonso has been very private on the matter and the gender of the child is not yet known.

The two-time world champion returned to the circuit on Friday, but did not compete in FP1 as Aston Martin reserve driver Jak Crawford jumped into the AMR26 instead, completing just 11 laps in the tricky machinery.

Alonso is expected to be back in the car for FP2 later on Friday, hoping to turn around Aston Martin's disastrous season start.

But he will no doubt have a spring in his step no matter how bad his AMR26 is this weekend, after Sky Sports F1's Natalie Pinkham confirmed that he is in fact now a dad.

Speaking before FP1 in Suzuka after Alonso’s absence from the Japanese media day, Pinkham said live on Sky F1: "Welcome back to Fernando Alonso, he’s arrived at the circuit after the birth of his first child. Huge congratulations to him."

Following FP1, Aston Martin global ambassador Pedro de la Rosa also spoke on the Spaniard's personal news, adding: "He's fine, he's really happy to be here as well, it's a circuit that any driver loves."

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

How many F1 drivers are fathers?

Alonso has now joined a rare group of F1 racers, particularly in the 2026 season, who have children.

There are just four drivers on the grid out of an expanded 22 who are fathers, equating to around 18 per cent of the F1 grid.

The three other drivers alongside new father Alonso are Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and of course Max Verstappen, whose partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to baby Lily last year.

With Perez not on the grid in 2025, and Verstappen and Alonso new fathers within the last year, the 2025 season actually started with just a single father on the grid in Hulkenberg, out of what was then 20 drivers.

The increase in the amount of young drivers that have entered F1 in recent years is likely the reason for this, with 2025 starting with six drivers who had not completed a full season in the sport, while 2026 has added another teenage rookie in Arvid Lindblad.

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