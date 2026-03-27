close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell, Antonelli, Verstappen, socials

F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix times and FP1 positions

Russell, Antonelli, Verstappen, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix times and FP1 positions

All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice

The first session of practice at the Japanese Grand Prix produced few surprises, with Mercedes shaking off their active aero issues to go first and second on the timing sheets after an hour of running.

With no sprint this weekend, teams have three hours of practice to get their cars dialled into the famously demanding Suzuka circuit, time that McLaren seem to be making the most of. The papaya cars had a truly disastrous Sunday in China, with both cars failing to start the race, but they showed some early pace in Friday's session to go third and fourth fastest.

The Ferraris slotted in behind the reigning constructors' champions, with Max Verstappen once again comfortably off the pace in seventh.

The session proceeded much as expected for most teams and drivers, with just a couple of small hiccups – Alex Albon gently tagging a barrier, and Liam Lawson getting a bit squirrely – of note.

That was until Albon went around in the dying minutes of the session, having gone straight into the side of Sergio Perez's Cadillac at the final chicane, the Mexican driver having not seen the Williams on his inside.

One driver got to watch the whole session from the pit wall though, with Fernando Alonso swapping out for the session to allow Jak Crawford to step into the bone-shaking Aston Martin thrill ride, which only managed 11 laps with the American at the wheel.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.666
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.132s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.199s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.289s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.374s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.791s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.863s
9Esteban OconHaas+0.935s
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+0.999s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.093s
12Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.132s
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.137s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+1.234s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.312s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.695s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+1.717s
18Alex AlbonWilliams+2.031s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+2.555s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.824s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.628s
22Jak CrawfordAston Martin+4.696s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues later today at Suzuka with FP2 on Friday, March 17th at 15:00 (local time) and 6:00am (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

Related

F1

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child

Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

  • 15 minutes ago
Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'

Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'

  • Yesterday 23:28
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

  • Yesterday 22:43
Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

  • Yesterday 21:56
FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:14

Just in

05:59
Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child
05:55
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka
26-3
Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'
26-3
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
26-3
Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

15 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix times and FP1 positions Japanese Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix times and FP1 positions

1 hour ago
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict Latest F1 News

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

Yesterday 22:43
F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak Max Verstappen

F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak

Yesterday 19:43
Ontdek het op Google Play
x