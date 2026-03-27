The first session of practice at the Japanese Grand Prix produced few surprises, with Mercedes shaking off their active aero issues to go first and second on the timing sheets after an hour of running.

With no sprint this weekend, teams have three hours of practice to get their cars dialled into the famously demanding Suzuka circuit, time that McLaren seem to be making the most of. The papaya cars had a truly disastrous Sunday in China, with both cars failing to start the race, but they showed some early pace in Friday's session to go third and fourth fastest.

The Ferraris slotted in behind the reigning constructors' champions, with Max Verstappen once again comfortably off the pace in seventh.

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The session proceeded much as expected for most teams and drivers, with just a couple of small hiccups – Alex Albon gently tagging a barrier, and Liam Lawson getting a bit squirrely – of note.

That was until Albon went around in the dying minutes of the session, having gone straight into the side of Sergio Perez's Cadillac at the final chicane, the Mexican driver having not seen the Williams on his inside.

One driver got to watch the whole session from the pit wall though, with Fernando Alonso swapping out for the session to allow Jak Crawford to step into the bone-shaking Aston Martin thrill ride, which only managed 11 laps with the American at the wheel.

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Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.666 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.026s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.132s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.199s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.289s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.374s 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.791s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.863s 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.935s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.999s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.093s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.132s 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.137s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.234s 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.312s 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.695s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.717s 18 Alex Albon Williams +2.031s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.555s 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.824s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.628s 22 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +4.696s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues later today at Suzuka with FP2 on Friday, March 17th at 15:00 (local time) and 6:00am (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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