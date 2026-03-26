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Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso are shown with a Japanese flag background

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso are shown with a Japanese flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All you need to know about practice at the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend gets underway today (Friday, March 27) at the Suzuka circuit, so here's everything you need to know about the three practice sessions.

After the first sprint race of the season in Shanghai last time out, the F1 calendar continues with regular running, meaning there are three practice sessions split across the opening two days of the Japanese GP weekend.

The third round of the season will also see some slight changes to the energy management rules come into play during Saturday's qualifying, after ongoing discussions between the FIA, the F1 teams and the power unit manufacturers led to a tweak designed to require less lifting and coasting.

Championship leaders Mercedes have emerged as the ones to beat in both the constructors' and the drivers' standings after the first two rounds of the year, but the Silver Arrows have found themselves under scrutiny once again as the front wing of their competitive W17 has raised eyebrows among the paddock.

Will Toto Wolff's outfit continue their display of dominance in Suzuka this weekend or will Ferrari finally be able to prove they can hold onto the lead that their lightning fast start has given them so far this season?

You won't want to miss a minute of the Japanese GP given it will be the last race weekend until F1 heads to Miami in May, so here's all the details for the three practice sessions in Suzuka.

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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 11:30 JST (02:30 GMT) before FP2 takes place later that day at 15:00 local time, or 06:00 GMT.

Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the Japanese GP taking place at 14:00 local time (JST) which will be 6:00 BST given that the clocks spring forward in the UK on Sunday morning.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 27, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)11:30 Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)02:30 Friday
Central European Time (CET)03:30 Friday
United States (ET)22:30 Thursday
United States (CT)21:30 Thursday
United States (PT)19:30 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)23:30 Thursday
Australia (AWST)10:30 Friday
Australia (ACDT)13:00 Friday
Australia (AEDT)13:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)20:30 Thursday
China (CST)10:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)04:30 Friday
Egypt (EET)04:30 Friday
India (IST)08:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)10:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)05:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)06:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)05:30 Friday

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, March 27, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)15:00 Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)06:00 Friday
Central European Time (CET)07:00 Friday
United States (ET)02:00 Friday
United States (CT)01:00 Friday
United States (PT)23:00 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)03:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)14:00 Friday
Australia (ACDT)16:30 Friday
Australia (AEDT)17:00 Friday
Mexico (CST)00:00 Friday
China (CST)14:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)08:00 Friday
Egypt (EET)08:00 Friday
India (IST)11:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)14:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)09:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)09:00 Friday

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, March 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)11:30 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)02:30 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)03:30 Saturday
United States (ET)22:30 Friday
United States (CT)21:30 Friday
United States (PT)19:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)23:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)10:30 Saturday
Australia (ACDT)13:00 Saturday
Australia (AEDT)13:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)20:30 Friday
China (CST)10:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)04:30 Saturday
Egypt (EET)04:30 Saturday
India (IST)08:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)05:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)06:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)05:30 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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