F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
All you need to know about practice at the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend gets underway today (Friday, March 27) at the Suzuka circuit, so here's everything you need to know about the three practice sessions.
After the first sprint race of the season in Shanghai last time out, the F1 calendar continues with regular running, meaning there are three practice sessions split across the opening two days of the Japanese GP weekend.
The third round of the season will also see some slight changes to the energy management rules come into play during Saturday's qualifying, after ongoing discussions between the FIA, the F1 teams and the power unit manufacturers led to a tweak designed to require less lifting and coasting.
Championship leaders Mercedes have emerged as the ones to beat in both the constructors' and the drivers' standings after the first two rounds of the year, but the Silver Arrows have found themselves under scrutiny once again as the front wing of their competitive W17 has raised eyebrows among the paddock.
Will Toto Wolff's outfit continue their display of dominance in Suzuka this weekend or will Ferrari finally be able to prove they can hold onto the lead that their lightning fast start has given them so far this season?
You won't want to miss a minute of the Japanese GP given it will be the last race weekend until F1 heads to Miami in May, so here's all the details for the three practice sessions in Suzuka.
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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 11:30 JST (02:30 GMT) before FP2 takes place later that day at 15:00 local time, or 06:00 GMT.
Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the Japanese GP taking place at 14:00 local time (JST) which will be 6:00 BST given that the clocks spring forward in the UK on Sunday morning.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 27, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (JST)
|11:30 Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|02:30 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|03:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|22:30 Thursday
|United States (CT)
|21:30 Thursday
|United States (PT)
|19:30 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|23:30 Thursday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:30 Friday
|Australia (ACDT)
|13:00 Friday
|Australia (AEDT)
|13:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|20:30 Thursday
|China (CST)
|10:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|04:30 Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|04:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|08:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|05:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|06:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|05:30 Friday
Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, March 27, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (JST)
|15:00 Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|06:00 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|07:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|02:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|01:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|23:00 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|03:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|14:00 Friday
|Australia (ACDT)
|16:30 Friday
|Australia (AEDT)
|17:00 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|00:00 Friday
|China (CST)
|14:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|08:00 Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|08:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|11:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|14:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|09:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|10:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|09:00 Friday
Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, March 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (JST)
|11:30 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|02:30 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|03:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|22:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|21:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|19:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|23:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACDT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|13:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|10:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|04:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|06:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|05:30 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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