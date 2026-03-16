When is the next F1 race? Japanese Grand Prix schedule with full 2026 running order including UK and US times
When is the next F1 race? Japanese Grand Prix schedule with full 2026 running order including UK and US times
The full schedule for race weekend at Suzuka
F1 heads to the iconic Suzuka circuit and the Japanese Grand Prix for the next race on the 2026 schedule before the sport takes an enforced rest for a month.
The current conflict in the Middle East means that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix - both planned for April - have been cancelled.
So the action in Japan will be the last for F1 fans until the paddock regroups in Miami on the first weekend in May.
Mercedes head for Suzuka in dominant form after claiming victories and 1-2s in both races so far, while Ferrari have emerged as their closest rivals.
The countdown to the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix starts here, and we have full details on the key schedule information.
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F1 session times and schedule
These are the confirmed Formula 1 sessions for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (JST)
|UK time (GMT/BST)
|US Eastern (ET)
|Free Practice 1
|Friday March 27
|11:30-12:30
|02:30-03:30 (Fri)
|22:30-23:30 (Thu)
|Free Practice 2
|Friday March 27
|15:00-16:00
|06:00-07:00 (Fri)
|02:00-03:00 (Fri)
|Free Practice 3
|Saturday March 28
|11:30-12:30
|02:30-03:30 (Sat)
|22:30-23:30 (Fri)
|Qualifying
|Saturday March 28
|15:00-16:00
|06:00-07:00 (Sat)
|02:00-03:00 (Sat)
|Grand Prix (Race)
|Sunday March 29
|14:00 (race start)
|06:00 (Sun)
|01:00 (Sun)
Japanese GP schedule for Friday March 27
Friday at Suzuka is the first chance to see the new F1 cars on track in Japan, with two Free Practice sessions as well as a busy support package. Teams will focus on baseline set-up work in FP1 before shifting towards Qualifying and Race simulations later in the day.
|JST (local)
|UK (GMT/BST)
|ET (US)
|Category
|Session
|09:00-09:45
|00:00-00:45 (Fri)
|19:00-19:45 (Thu)
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Practice
|10:00-11:00
|01:00-02:00 (Fri)
|20:00-21:00 (Thu)
|Formula 1
|Car presentation / activities
|11:30-12:30
|02:30-03:30 (Fri)
|22:30-23:30 (Thu)
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|13:00-13:45
|04:00-04:45 (Fri)
|23:00-23:45 (Thu)
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Practice
|13:30-14:30
|04:30-05:30 (Fri)
|00:30-01:30 (Fri)
|Formula 1
|Teams’ press conference
|15:00-16:00
|06:00-07:00 (Fri)
|02:00-03:00 (Fri)
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|16:30-17:00
|07:30-08:00 (Fri)
|03:30-04:00 (Fri)
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Qualifying
Japanese GP schedule for Saturday March 28
F1 qualifying takes centre stage on Saturday as the final Free Practice session is preceded by all the excitement of Qualifying. We also have more action from Ferrari Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup:
|JST (local)
|UK (GMT/BST)
|ET (US)
|Category
|Session
|09:55-10:30
|00:55-01:30 (Sat)
|19:55-20:30 (Fri)
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Race 1 (30 mins + 1 lap)
|11:30-12:30
|02:30-03:30 (Sat)
|22:30-23:30 (Fri)
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|13:00-13:30
|04:00-04:30 (Sat)
|00:00-00:30 (Sat)
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Qualifying
|15:00-16:00
|06:00-07:00 (Sat)
|02:00-03:00 (Sat)
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|16:00-17:00
|07:00-08:00 (Sat)
|03:00-04:00 (Sat)
|Formula 1
|Press conference
|17:15-18:15
|08:15-09:15 (Sat)
|04:15-05:15 (Sat)
|F1 Experiences
|Champions Club / grid walk
Japanese GP schedule for Sunday March 29
The waiting is over as Suzuka stages the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix over 53 laps of the 5.807km circuit. Before lights out, fans are treated to more support-race action, the traditional drivers’ parade and the national anthem ceremony:
|JST (local)
|UK (GMT/BST)
|ET (US)
|Category
|Session
|09:40-10:15
|00:40-01:15 (Sun)
|19:40-20:15 (Sat)
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Race 2 (30 mins + 1 lap)
|10:55-11:30
|01:55-02:30 (Sun)
|20:55-21:30 (Sat)
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Race (10 laps or 30 mins + 1 lap)
|12:00-12:30
|03:00-03:30 (Sun)
|22:00-22:30 (Sat)
|Formula 1
|Drivers’ parade
|13:44-13:46
|04:44-04:46 (Sun)
|23:44-23:46 (Sat)
|Formula 1
|National anthem
|14:00 (race start)
|06:00 (Sun)
|01:00 (Sun)
|Formula 1
|2026 Japanese Grand Prix (53 laps or 120 mins)
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