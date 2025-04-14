Helmut Marko names two F1 races in Max Verstappen baby update as Red Bull absence fears addressed

The chief of Red Bull's Formula 1 driver programme has revealed an update over whether Max Verstappen is likely to miss a future grand prix in order to attend the birth of his first child.

As Red Bull's F1 advisor, Helmut Marko has a close relationship with Verstappen and his fellow members of the Red Bull family, often at the heart of the team's controversial driver decisions over the years.

Most recently, Marko and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner oversaw the brutal decision to demote Red Bull driver Liam Lawson back to the junior outfit after just two races in 2025, swapping him with Yuki Tsunoda.

Regardless of all the chaos taking place on the other side of the Red Bull garage, the Dutchman managed to secure his fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka last time out after qualifying first on Saturday and taking advantage of the lack of overtaking opportunities at the track.

Verstappen did not have the same luck in Bahrain, but nevertheless remains just eight points adrift in the drivers' standings.

With many challenges to face on track this season, many wondered whether Red Bull's star driver would miss a grand prix this year should the due date for his future baby fall on a race weekend.

When is Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's baby due?

Speaking to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad ahead of his 10th F1 season with Red Bull, Verstappen previously claimed that he would not miss a race to witness the birth of his baby if the event feel during a grand prix weekend.

"It's possible, but I won't do it. This is just part of being a Formula 1 driver. If it happens, it happens. I can't do anything about it. Unfortunately, Formula 1 drivers don't get any free time, but at the same time, I'm not the one who gives birth," Verstappen said.

No stranger to speaking to the media himself, Marko has now provided an update over the due date of Verstappen's first child that he is expecting with partner Kelly Piquet, providing a timeline over the races which could be in doubt should Verstappen have a change of heart over the matter.

According to the Austrian motorsport advisor, ‘Mini Verstappen-Piquet’ is due in the break between the Miami Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna race weekend.

"The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May," Marko told Kronen Zeitung.

Piquet recently celebrated the nearing arrival of her first child with the four-time champion, partying on a superyacht with close friends at her side for the glamorous baby shower.

