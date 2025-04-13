F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The stage is set for the fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 championship as the stars of the grid gear up for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has handed hope to the papaya outfit for a victory on their owner's home turf, but team-mate Lando Norris cut a severely dejected figure following Saturday's qualifying after crossing the line as only the sixth fastest.

The British racer will also line up just one place ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, who is now just one point behind Norris in the drivers' standings despite struggling with his RB21 for the majority of the year so far.

Mercedes star George Russell once again got in and amongst it at the top of the timesheets and was set to start the Bahrain GP in P2, although following the session, the FIA slapped Mercedes with a double penalty, with both Russell and Antonelli receiving a one-place grid drop thanks to the team's failure to follow race directors instructions.

The Mercedes duo were both sent out of the garage before resumption time had officially been announced by the governing body after a red flag, with Russell and Antonelli now lining up P3 and P5 respectively.

Ferrari have Charles Leclerc to pin their hopes of success on as the Monegasque star has been bumped up to P2 as a result, although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton failed to impress, qualifying way behind his team-mate in P9.

The below order is provisional until confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:29.841sec

2 Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.334sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.168sec*

4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.375sec

5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.372sec*

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.426sec

7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.582sec

8. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.839sec

9. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.931sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +1.462sec

11. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

12. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

15. Alex Albon [Williams]

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Ollie Bearman [Haas]



* George Russell and Kimi Antonelli placings come after one-spot grid penalties

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix on today?

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 6pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 5pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 11am Sunday

United States (CDT): 10am Sunday

United States (PDT): 8am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 2am Monday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 1:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 9am Sunday

Japan (JST): 12am Monday

China (CST): 11pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Sunday

Egypt (EET): 5pm Sunday

India (IST): 8:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 12pm Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 11pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 7pm Sunday

Turkiye (EEST): 6pm Sunday



How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

