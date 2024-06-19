F1 stars BAFFLED by sweeping social media trend

A social media trend has left various F1 stars confused in a series of viral TikTok videos.

F1 is no stranger to iconic social media moments, whether that being George Russell’s F1 intro pose, or Christian Horner telling Toto Wolff to “change your f***ing car”.

The sport's increase in popularity, driven by the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, has seen teams try and engage their new fans by capitalising on social media trends.

Now, their content reflects a younger, more diverse fanbase, with drivers more open to conveying their identity and brand to their audience.

Drive to Survive unleashed the personalities in F1 to a wider fanbase

F1 swept into latest social media trend

The most recent trend to sweep through the F1 world, leaving many drivers’ baffled, is the ‘can you watch my’ trend.

These videos typically begin with the TikToker turning to the camera and saying, “I’ll be right back, can you guys watch my…”

The camera is then angled on the subject whilst still recording, often leaving them confused with some wondering if they are in a live video.

Across the F1 community, creators and family members alike have jumped on this trend.

One video includes the daughter of former Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, surprising viewers to reveal her father, who looked confused as the camera panned towards him.

Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz were also swept into the trend, with the McLaren driver ambushed during his lunch.

However the Aussie did not remain confused for long, and continued to dip into his eggs unbothered whether he was on a live stream or not.

Sainz on the other hand fell for the trick, speaking to the camera and asking if anyone was there, all whilst checking his hair looked impeccable.

