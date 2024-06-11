F1 fans vent Hamilton fury as Mercedes 'couldn't bother' with major milestones
Lewis Hamilton has yet another accolade to add to his collection after becoming the British driver with the longest Formula 1 career in the sport's history.
The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix also marked 17 years to the day since Hamilton won his first F1 race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
After overtaking fellow countryman and former team-mate Jenson Button, Hamilton now sets an impressive precedent for younger British drivers such as current team-mate George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris.
The 39-year-old's career spans 17 years, 2 months, 22 days and counting.
Despite being a momentous weekend for the seven-time world champion, Mercedes are yet to publicly acknowledge their driver's accomplishment.
The British driver had a disappointing weekend in Canada this time around, narrowly missing out on a podium to Russell, despite the Silver Arrows looking much improved in qualifying.
Hamilton still has a long way to go before taking the top spot for the lengthiest career overall, which of course belongs to Fernando Alonso.
Fans criticise Mercedes over controversial socials
Since announcing his dramatic move to Ferrari for 2025, Hamilton appears to have been pushed down the priority list at Mercedes despite driving for the Brackley outfit since 2013.
Hamilton’s official fan page, Team LH, took it upon themselves to celebrate the icon across their social media.
Even Button himself shared the success of his former McLaren team-mate via his personal Instagram story.
Fans of the sport took to Twitter to express dismay at the lack of support from Hamilton’s team, lamenting Mercedes' treatment of the star.
One account posted: "Jenson Button posting Lewis Hamilton career achievements because his own team couldn’t bother…"
Jenson Button posting Lewis Hamilton career achievements because his own team couldn’t bother… pic.twitter.com/4izd7kq2u1— Stefanie (@fastpitstop) June 10, 2024
To this day, McLaren celebrates Lewis’ achievements and honours his story because they know and recognise it’s also theirs.— deni (@fiagirly) June 10, 2024
You would think that a team that is home to majority of his success would, at the very least, have the same desire to celebrate such a high-calibre driver.
This comes as the F1 team's Twitter account made a second error on the same weekend. This time around, fans accused the admin of seemingly ignoring Hamilton's trophy, which was earned earlier this season after a podium finish at the sprint race in China.
The official Mercedes account responded to the backlash following their post after the team's Canadian Grand Prix success.
It’s shocking how @MercedesAMGF1 keeps ignoring Lewis and what he did and does for them. What is this?!? Also while we are at it where are the Singapore podium pics? pic.twitter.com/mzcGtYM4rj— Lusinè ✨ (@khangeldian_) June 10, 2024
This is our second trophy of the year, not our first as we mistakenly said. All Sprint and Grand Prix trophies matter to us.— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 11, 2024
Thank you for holding us to account on this mistake. https://t.co/BstKAJsbcK
