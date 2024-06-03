Hamilton reveals huge 'dream come true' moment

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to thank fans for their support throughout the years.

The 39-year-old started his career in F1 back in 2007 with McLaren, bursting onto the scene as a fresh-faced rookie who was instantly ready for a world championship battle.

Despite missing out on the 2007 championship by a single point, Hamilton went on to claim the first of his seven titles just one year later, in an incredible sophomore year.

Hamilton is now statistically the most successful driver in the sport, with a joint-record amount of championships, a record amount of pole positions, and a record amount of race victories and podiums.

Lewis Hamilton had a phenomenal rookie season

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since 2021

When did Hamilton win his first race?

Now, Hamilton has been reflecting on his journey in the sport, with a social media post in which he looked back upon his first of 103 race victories at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

It was his sixth ever race in the sport, and the Brit showcased his talents by controlling the race from the front after achieving pole position the day before.

In a post to his 37 million Instagram followers, Hamilton said: "Looking >> to being back in Montreal.

"Looking << to my first win. 22 years old, my first year in F1 and only my 6th race. It was a real dream come true moment.

"I had so much support that weekend, and I’ve been feeling that support ever since. Thank you all, especially the ones who’ve been along from the jump. 👊🏾"

