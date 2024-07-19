Verstappen tipped to be BEATEN at Hungarian GP

Despite leading the drivers’ standings, Max Verstappen is not the favourite to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to a former Formula 1 team principal.

The Dutchman achieved two back-to-back victories at the Hungaroring in 2022 and 2023, while dominating the championship in both of those seasons.

However, coming into this year's Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen does not possess the same advantage, and has not won a race since the Spanish GP.

The past two race victories were secured by Mercedes’ George Russell, who snatched a second career victory in Austria, and Lewis Hamilton, who claimed a popular home win at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen has won the past two races in Hungary

Mercedes have been resurgent in recent races

Who will beat Max Verstappen in Hungary?

Verstappen achieved a record number of wins during the 2023 season, leading F1 fans to assume that this season would continue in the same vein.

Yet Red Bull have been challenged during most race weekends in 2024, with six different drivers achieving race victories already.

Not only have Mercedes been victorious, but so have McLaren and Ferrari, with Lando Norris earning a victory in Miami.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc won in Australia and Monaco respectively, but have recently dropped behind their closest rivals.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, former Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, revealed whether Verstappen could be beaten in Hungary.

Guenther Steiner believes Max Verstappen will be beaten in Hungary

When asked who he thought would win the Hungarian Grand Prix, Steiner dismissed the three-time world champion.

“McLaren,” he said.

“It’s hot in Hungary, always hot in Hungary and that McLaren is good on this stuff.

“Normally in Hungary, it is the heat, it can be an issue, it’s one of the hottest races if not the hottest one after Mexico.

“It was almost there [for McLaren] but it wasn’t there, I think it will come.”

The 59-year-old was also asked who he thought would win between McLaren team-mates Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“Lando [Norris],” Steiner added.

