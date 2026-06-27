Some see the move as troubling for the organisation's future

The FIA has passed a controversial proposal to abolish term limits for its presidency, meaning that Mohammed Ben Sulayem's reign at the head of the organisation is likely to continue.

Presidents were previously limited to three four-year terms at the top of the table, but BBC Sport report that the proposal to abolish that limit was passed with 90.71 per cent at its Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau this week.

Fortunately for those concerned that Ben Sulayem will effectively make himself president for life, there is an age restriction of 70 years old for any presidential candidate, which the former rally driver (64) will hit soon.

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Unfortunately for those people, the BBC also report that Ben Sulayem intends to have that limit abolished too, and serve as...'president for life'. Ah.

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FIA ring changes for presidential candidates

An FIA spokesperson said of Thursday's vote: "The FIA statutes have been updated to establish a consistent approach to term limits across all FIA bodies, in line with the world councils and the senate.

"The proposed amendments were approved by a supermajority at the extraordinary general assemblies. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders they deem appropriate."

Rules for future presidential candidates – essentially, future challengers to Ben Sulayem – have also been tightened.

Candidates must now 'demonstrate sufficient experience within an FIA member or an FIA body' to make the ballot, and they must now submit their list of vice-presidents 100 days before the election, a huge increase on the previous mark of 49 days.

Ben Sulayem said this week: "The decisions approved by our members here today reflect the continued progress we are making together as a federation.

"Through stronger governance, financial discipline and a clear long-term vision, we are building an FIA that is better equipped to support our members, strengthen our championships, and deliver for motorsport and mobility worldwide."

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