F1 boss reveals team 'not informed' about Ferrari test at brand new track

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has revealed that he had no idea that Ferrari were going to be the first team to run their cars at the brand new Madring circuit.

The Scuderia headed to the Spanish capital last month for a filming day at the recently-finished track, running up their 200km limit and getting a first look at the layout.

Stella has subsequently revealed that McLaren were unaware of the test, but played down its significance due to the relatively small amount of track time and slippery surface – as well as the tyres for the test being unlike those used on a race weekend.

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He called the test 'nothing that goes against the regulations' [fact-check: correct] and revealed that images and filming was shared by Ferrari with the other teams, further levelling what was already a fairly flat playing field.

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Stella: Madring was basically a construction site

“We were not informed that Ferrari would have had this session in Madrid,” the McLaren boss said. "Actually, I think some images or filming was anyhow shared with the other teams.

“Independently of the tyres, which are not very representative, and the track conditions will have been like horribly slippery, because it’s just a construction site.

“There’s always a little bit that you can learn. You have some references. Especially with this year’s power units, you get some references such that you don’t start from data that you have to completely assume because nobody has been there.

“So possibly a little bit of an advantage. It arrived to us as a surprise, but nothing that goes against the regulations. So we are thankful that at least we can see the track from the on-board.

“I think after a few laps in Madrid, we will have forgotten about that, and we will just get along with just focusing on the race weekend, so not a big deal.”

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