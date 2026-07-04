'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix
'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is gunning for a 10th British Grand Prix win this weekendMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying statement to his Ferrari team-mates, as he looks to build on his early British Grand Prix success.
Friday at the Silverstone Circuit saw Hamilton claim pole position for Saturday's sprint race, the first of two races that are taking place this weekend due to it being a sprint weekend.
Hamilton also topped FP1, as Ferrari looked to have got to the bottom of whatever issues plagued them at the Austrian GP last time out.
The fact that the British GP is a sprint weekend means that there are a maximum of 33 points on offer for the drivers, and that could prove crucial in the fight for the drivers' championship.
After eight rounds of the 2026 season, Hamilton is sat in third in the drivers' championship, 46 points behind Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and six behind his former team-mate George Russell.
A 10th grand prix victory at Silverstone would put him right into the mix for an eighth world title, while a sprint race win would also help the 41-year-old's cause.
Following sprint qualifying on Friday, Hamilton revealed what a nice surprise it was for him to be fighting at the front, with Ferrari seemingly the team to be at the British GP this weekend.
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Hamilton 'ecstatic' about Ferrari's form
"We're ahead of a Mercedes and the Red Bull, they have so much power these guys," Hamilton said after achieving his sprint race pole position.
"They've been doing amazing all year, the boys in blue (Mercedes) this weekend, these champs.
"But my team won't let up, they'll keep pushing, and that's what I'm so proud of. It won't always be like this, but we didn't expect coming to Silverstone that we'd be competing for the front row, we really, really didn't.
"So, this is an amazing surprise. I'm ecstatic."
41-year-old Hamilton has been reinvigorated in 2026, claiming a grand prix win and three further podiums so far, results which have thrown him right into the mix for the title.
READ MORE: Leclerc told he cannot copy Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
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