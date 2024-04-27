Audi F1 era begins with signing of star lead driver

An F1 team has announced that a key player in the 2025 driver market has been snapped up after plenty of interest from rival teams.

Following Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari, one team has immediately taken the matter into the own hands regarding their driver line-up for the future.

On Thursday morning, Nico Hulkenberg's departure from Haas became official as the American outfit confirmed that this would be the veteran driver's final season.

Following on from that, the German's new team released their own statement to confirm his capture.

Nico Hulkenberg will wave goodbye to Haas

Where will Hulkenberg race next season?

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will be the destination for Hulkenberg next season, which will transition him becoming an Audi driver in 2026 when the German automotive giant enters the sport.

Getting him in a year earlier, means Hulkenberg -- a veteran of over 200 grands prix -- will be heavily involved in the development of the team's first F1 car.

Audi enters F1 in 2026

"With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team – and of Audi’s F1 project," said Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and also CEO of the future Audi F1 factory team.

"Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in building something long-term together. Nico is a strong personality, and his input, on a professional and personal level, will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team." Hulkenberg said: "The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula One with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me." READ MORE: Red Bull design guru Newey to LEAVE team over major F1 scandal

