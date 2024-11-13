Former Ferrari boss takes aim at Wolff for treatment of AXED star
Former Ferrari boss takes aim at Wolff for treatment of AXED star
An ex-Ferrari boss has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Toto Wolff over his treatment of an axed driver.
Mattia Binotto - who spent 27 years in a variety of roles including team principal at the Scuderia - was speaking after completing the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber, whom he joined in August.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced
READ MORE: HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance
The Swiss outfit will make the transition to Audi in 2026, but chief technical officer Binotto wants to see a vast improvement in results before then, with the team yet to score a single point in 2024.
Bortoleto will partner experienced Haas racer Nico Hulkenberg next year, as he looks to make a big impression in his rookie campaign.
Binotto backs Bortoleto decision
The Brazilian's signing came as something of a surprise to many, with Williams driver Franco Colapinto strongly linked with the vacant seat in recent months.
Another man previously in the frame was Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been without a spot on the grid since being ditched by Haas in 2022.
Having been overlooked to replace Lewis Hamilton in favour of young prospect Kimi Antonelli, the German would have hoped to be a viable option for Binotto.
The Italian admitted talks did take place between the pair before he ultimately decided to go with Bortoleto, but questioned why Wolff hasn't come under similar scrutiny for opting to keep the 25-year-old on the sidelines.
READ MORE: Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
"I know him very well from the past and I know his strengths and maybe his weaknesses as well, but certainly I think he would have been a good choice," he told various media sources.
"I think there have been many candidates and Mick would have been certainly a good choice as well.
"Now sometimes you need to come to a decision. I think there is no reason why or blames for me, the reason simply goes we decided for Gabriel and that’s it.
"I think that maybe we should ask the same of Toto: Why Kimi and not Mick?
"I think at some time you need to come to a decision and you make to make a decision, so today, we made the decision to employ and to hire Gabriel and we are happy."
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced
- 1 hour ago
Former Ferrari boss takes aim at Wolff for treatment of AXED star
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen Abu Dhabi controversy left flagging as F1 scandal hits huge landmark
- 3 hours ago
HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance
- Today 11:56
Axed F1 star's NEW racing venture revealed
- Today 10:57
F1 team boss 'wants' SHOCK driver switch before 2025 season
- Today 09:58
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec