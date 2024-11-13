Former Ferrari boss takes aim at Wolff for treatment of AXED star

An ex-Ferrari boss has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Toto Wolff over his treatment of an axed driver.

Mattia Binotto - who spent 27 years in a variety of roles including team principal at the Scuderia - was speaking after completing the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber, whom he joined in August.

The Swiss outfit will make the transition to Audi in 2026, but chief technical officer Binotto wants to see a vast improvement in results before then, with the team yet to score a single point in 2024.

Bortoleto will partner experienced Haas racer Nico Hulkenberg next year, as he looks to make a big impression in his rookie campaign.

Gabriel Bortoleto has been confirmed to race for Sauber in 2025

Mick Schumacher had previously been linked with a spot on the team

Binotto backs Bortoleto decision

The Brazilian's signing came as something of a surprise to many, with Williams driver Franco Colapinto strongly linked with the vacant seat in recent months.

Another man previously in the frame was Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been without a spot on the grid since being ditched by Haas in 2022.

Having been overlooked to replace Lewis Hamilton in favour of young prospect Kimi Antonelli, the German would have hoped to be a viable option for Binotto.

The Italian admitted talks did take place between the pair before he ultimately decided to go with Bortoleto, but questioned why Wolff hasn't come under similar scrutiny for opting to keep the 25-year-old on the sidelines.

Mattia Binotto is currently chief technical officer at Sauber

"I know him very well from the past and I know his strengths and maybe his weaknesses as well, but certainly I think he would have been a good choice," he told various media sources.

"I think there have been many candidates and Mick would have been certainly a good choice as well.

"Now sometimes you need to come to a decision. I think there is no reason why or blames for me, the reason simply goes we decided for Gabriel and that’s it.

"I think that maybe we should ask the same of Toto: Why Kimi and not Mick?

"I think at some time you need to come to a decision and you make to make a decision, so today, we made the decision to employ and to hire Gabriel and we are happy."

