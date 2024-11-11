Former F1 chief ‘opened doors’ for 2025 team switch

A former F1 chief has revealed that they ‘opened doors’ for a team switch which has now been confirmed for one star ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Gabriel Bortoleto's team switch from McLaren to Sauber was announced last week, with the Brazilian youngster completing their lineup, after much speculation about who would race alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year.

However, Bortoleto was originally brought through the junior ranks by McLaren, who allowed the F2 star to leave for free to ensure he obtained a seat on the F1 grid.

The 20-year-old has several accolades to his name including the 2023 F3 world title, and is on track to win the F2 championship if he can stay ahead of Red Bull star Isack Hadjar.

Gabriel Bortoleto is close to sealing the 2024 F2 championship

Sauber will say goodbye to Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas at the end of this year

Bernie Ecclestone reveals involvement in signing Gabriel Bortoleto

Whilst Sauber’s immediate F1 prospects do not look enticing for Bortoleto, the team will be taken over by Audi in 2026, who will try and alleviate their position from the bottom of the grid.

In a recent interview with Swiss outlet Blick, journalist Roger Benoit spent time with former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone in his house, where the former F1 supremo revealed he ‘opened doors’ for Bortoleto’s signing at Sauber.

"Bortoleto's father thanked us for our help in transferring his son Gabriel to Audi-Sauber. We opened a few doors there," Ecclestone revealed.

Bernie Ecclestone claims he opened doors for Gabriel Bortoleto

"The important thing now is that Bortoleto immediately looks for an apartment near the factory."

Ecclestone also expressed his surprise that the Sauber team still exists in F1, and referenced the rumours about Audi's sale.

Recent reports have suggested that Qatar are set for a buy-in of Audi which will see them take a minority stake in the team.

"I once told Peter [Sauber] that Switzerland is an island for Formula 1 and I admire his perseverance.

“Now Audi is coming, but in the current situation the Germans are perhaps not even unhappy that some people from Qatar are showing interest in the new project and want to get involved.”

