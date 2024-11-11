Former F1 chief ‘opened doors’ for 2025 team switch
Former F1 chief ‘opened doors’ for 2025 team switch
A former F1 chief has revealed that they ‘opened doors’ for a team switch which has now been confirmed for one star ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Gabriel Bortoleto's team switch from McLaren to Sauber was announced last week, with the Brazilian youngster completing their lineup, after much speculation about who would race alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen rift opens as star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
READ MORE: Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
However, Bortoleto was originally brought through the junior ranks by McLaren, who allowed the F2 star to leave for free to ensure he obtained a seat on the F1 grid.
The 20-year-old has several accolades to his name including the 2023 F3 world title, and is on track to win the F2 championship if he can stay ahead of Red Bull star Isack Hadjar.
READ MORE: Audi F1 BOMBSHELL revealed over disputed team sale
Bernie Ecclestone reveals involvement in signing Gabriel Bortoleto
Whilst Sauber’s immediate F1 prospects do not look enticing for Bortoleto, the team will be taken over by Audi in 2026, who will try and alleviate their position from the bottom of the grid.
In a recent interview with Swiss outlet Blick, journalist Roger Benoit spent time with former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone in his house, where the former F1 supremo revealed he ‘opened doors’ for Bortoleto’s signing at Sauber.
"Bortoleto's father thanked us for our help in transferring his son Gabriel to Audi-Sauber. We opened a few doors there," Ecclestone revealed.
WATCH: Bottas tipped as solution for Red Bull's 2025 problem
"The important thing now is that Bortoleto immediately looks for an apartment near the factory."
Ecclestone also expressed his surprise that the Sauber team still exists in F1, and referenced the rumours about Audi's sale.
Recent reports have suggested that Qatar are set for a buy-in of Audi which will see them take a minority stake in the team.
"I once told Peter [Sauber] that Switzerland is an island for Formula 1 and I admire his perseverance.
“Now Audi is coming, but in the current situation the Germans are perhaps not even unhappy that some people from Qatar are showing interest in the new project and want to get involved.”
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former F1 chief ‘opened doors’ for 2025 team switch
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict
- Today 11:56
F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- Today 11:18
Wolff makes surprise revelation in Abu Dhabi 2021 UPDATE
- Today 10:57
Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec