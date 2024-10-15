Audi boss reveals CONTROVERSIAL driver in frame for 2025 F1 seat
Audi boss reveals CONTROVERSIAL driver in frame for 2025 F1 seat
Audi team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed he's considering a driver who's divided opinion in the paddock to fill out his team's lineup in 2025.
Sauber, soon to become Audi, have yet to make a decision on their second driver for next season, with just six races left of the 2024 campaign.
Sauber, currently operating under its own name, will officially rebrand as Audi's works team in 2026, marking a new chapter for the team as it ramps up preparations for its transition.
In a clear and direct statement to Corriere della Sera, Binotto addressed the possibility of Mick Schumacher joining the team.
“Definitely, we’re considering him," he said.
"I’ve met and spoken with him, and I’ve known him for quite some time through the Ferrari Driver Academy. I’m well aware of his strengths and advantages; he’s one of the names we’re thinking about.”
WATCH: Red Bull found cause of RB20 issues, Audi considering Mick Schumacher
Schumacher's F1 future
Binotto’s comments add significant weight to Schumacher’s prospects of returning to a full-time F1 seat.
The young German driver, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has been serving as a reserve driver for Mercedes after being dropped from Haas F1 at the end of 2022.
Schumacher's future has been the subject of much speculation, with fierce debate about whether he's worth a spot on the grid or, as some believe, his mistakes are too costly and he's proven that he lacks the talent for a full-time F1 drive.
When previously asked about the team’s timeline for confirming its second driver alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who has already signed for 2025, Binotto emphasised that he felt there was no rush to do so.
This balanced approach highlights Audi’s strategy of blending seasoned expertise with the potential of emerging talent, as the team sets its sights on building a competitive foundation before the brand’s full entry into Formula 1 in 2026.
Schumacher, who has previously competed in F1 for two seasons, remains a strong candidate thanks to his background with the Ferrari Driver Academy and his experience working with multiple teams in various capacities.
Binotto’s familiarity with Schumacher, forged during their time together at Ferrari, could prove decisive as Audi evaluates its options for the future.
As the 2025 season draws closer, all eyes will be on Audi’s next move — and whether Mick Schumacher can secure the seat that could define the next phase of his F1 career.
