Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is back in the UK following the conclusion of a miserable year with Ferrari.

Despite that though, Hamilton looked in high spirits for his fans for a special event involving sportswear brand Lululemon.

Hamilton is fresh off the back of his first season with Ferrari, which did not go to plan for the Brit.

The 40-year-old was not able to claim a single grand prix podium across 24 race weekends in 2025, finishing all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

It meant that Hamilton endured statistically speaking the worst season of his entire career, with it being the only full season that he has gone in his career without a grand prix podium.

Now, as F1 drivers begin to head on holiday as the winter break ensues, Hamilton is back in London at a shop in Regent Street.

Hamilton has recently struck up a partnership with sportswear brand Lululemon, becoming an ambassador with the brand, and he is going to be at their store in Regent Street for the launch of his new range.

A video teasing his presence at the London store has been circulating on social media, with the brand hoping his presence may spark an increase in Christmas sales.

And the seven-time champion didn't disappoint, arriving and taking time out to sign autographs for fans, including a Ferrari cap.

Lululemon has been struggling throughout 2025, and it was announced earlier this week that CEO Calvin McDonald will depart at the end of January after more than seven years at the helm as a result of the poor performance of the brand.

Hamilton looks for reset

Hamilton came across as increasingly downbeat in his interviews last season, at one stage even advocating for his own sacking, as he suffered with poor performance compared to his team-mate.

The seven-time world champion finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the end, and he struggled with qualifying, increasingly leaving him down the pecking order for grands prix.

Hamilton even admitted that he's 'not looking forward' to the 2026 season, the final year of his current Ferrari contract.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1, which may see Hamilton able to drive cars that are more suited to his talents, as well as potentially seeing Ferrari challenging further up the order.

Lewis Hamilton at the Lululemon store in London!



📷 @kimhyjs pic.twitter.com/ELwdXpNHru — deni (@fiagirly) December 14, 2025

