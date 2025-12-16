F1 team waves goodbye to the sport with emotional farewell

Sauber F1 team have announced their farewell to the sport as their Audi relaunch gains momentum for 2026.

The German manufacturer will takeover Sauber from 2026 onwards, becoming the Audi Revolut F1 Team with bases across the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley will remain at the helm of the project as the iconic marque tackles the 2026 regulation changes with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, who are slated to remain at the team next year.

In a recent social media post however, the team took one last opportunity to observe the past and pay homage to Sauber.

"This is Sauber. This is our history. We couldn't have done what we have without all of these drivers. It has been a privilege to be a part of all of their journeys," the team wrote.

Alongside the farewell message, they also shared a graphic of their drivers over the years which have included the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Felipe Massa and Jacques Villeneuve.

Audi announce 2026 launch date

Audi recently announced their brand new F1 livery and 2026 challenger will be unveiled on January 20 in Berlin, in what promises to be a deviation from the vibrant green we have become accustomed to in recent years.

In January 2025, Audi completed a 100 per cent takeover of Sauber for an undisclosed amount, although the price is believed to be €600 million.

Sauber has been through various guises since their entry into the spot in 1993, teaming up with names such as BMW and Alfa Romeo, the former of which they enjoyed the most success with.

Sauber's best result remains Robert Kubica's victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, to this date still their only F1 win. The team earnt their best constructors' championship finishes in 2007 and 2008, with a second and third place respectively.

Current driver Hulkenberg added to their list of podiums in the summer with a tremendous third place at Silverstone, his first ever podium in the sport and what Audi will be hoping is the first of many successes to come in the future.

