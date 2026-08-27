Williams have confirmed that Luke Browning will be in the FW48 cockpit for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The 24-year-old Englishman, who is part of the Williams driver academy and is also their reserve driver, will replace Alex Albon for the first free practice session at the legendary 'Temple of Speed' circuit.

It will be the second time Browning has driven for Williams this season - having already made an FP1 appearance at the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

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Browning 'thrilled' to get another chance with Williams

This followed him being entered into FP1 at the previous race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, where technical difficulties relating to an electrical failure in his car meant he never got out onto the track.

Speaking on being confirmed for Monza, Browning said: “I'm thrilled to have another chance to drive an FP1 session with Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

“It’s a great opportunity to get invaluable laps in the FW48 while building my understanding of the car and helping to bring useful data and feedback back to Grove.”

Browning's second appearance means the team also complete their mandatory requirements for giving rookie drivers test sessions during the season.

Although Browning is yet to make his race debut for Williams, the Monza outing will be sixth for the team in FP1 since making his first at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2024.

In his last outing in Austria, Browning was 18th fastest in FP1, and 2.1 seconds off the pace of pace setter Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

More comparably, he was 0.335 slower than 16th placed team-mate Albon having replaced Carlos Sainz for the session.

Luke Browning will drive for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix

Browning's adventures in Japan

Away from F1, the British racer from Cheshire competes in the Japanese Super Formula series with Kondo racing as he continues to try and build up single seater experience.

Browning made headlines in Japan back in February when he suffered a horrific accident in a Super Formula Suzuka test, crashing at nearly 300kph after spinning at 130R and flipping over tyre barriers.

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