Kelly Piquet opens up on 'difficult month' as a parent: 'Children notice more than we realise'

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet has opened up on a difficult period in her life coinciding with her daughter Penelope's birthday.

Penelope, also known as P and is the daughter of former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, turned seven in July and her birthday was celebrated by Kelly and Verstappen as she posted pictures on Instagram marking the moment during the F1 summer break.

However, behind the scenes Kelly, the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, has revealed that a difficult month has followed since.

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Verstappen and Kelly also have a daughter Lily who is a one-year-old, as she posted a lengthy heartfelt message to Instagram highlighting the difficulties and key lessons to learn while being a parent.

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Kelly speaks out on tough month

Kelly said: "A month ago, my P turned 7.

"Birthdays should be purely happy, but this one began a difficult month - one that reminded me how deeply children deserve peace, stability and emotional safety.

"Motherhood has taught me that I cannot control how others behave or make anyone communicate, cooperate or put a child’s needs first. I can only choose the mother I am through it: staying calm when I want to scream, absorbing the frustration so she doesn’t have to, reassuring her when she feels confused and reminding her that adult decisions are never her responsibility.

"Children notice more than we realise. They know who listens, who shows up and where they feel safe. In the end, consistency and actions speak louder than words.

"So today, with her in my arms again, I’m choosing to focus on what matters: seven beautiful years of this extraordinary girl and the privilege of being her mother.

"My P, I will always listen, advocate for you, protect your softness and remind you that your feelings matter.

"May seven brings you the peace, freedom and uncomplicated happiness every little girl deserves.

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