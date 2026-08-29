Kelly Piquet opens up on 'difficult month' as a parent: 'Children notice more than we realise'
Kelly Piquet opens up on 'difficult month' as a parent: 'Children notice more than we realise'
Being a parent is hardMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet has opened up on a difficult period in her life coinciding with her daughter Penelope's birthday.
Penelope, also known as P and is the daughter of former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, turned seven in July and her birthday was celebrated by Kelly and Verstappen as she posted pictures on Instagram marking the moment during the F1 summer break.
However, behind the scenes Kelly, the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, has revealed that a difficult month has followed since.
Verstappen and Kelly also have a daughter Lily who is a one-year-old, as she posted a lengthy heartfelt message to Instagram highlighting the difficulties and key lessons to learn while being a parent.
F1 HEADLINES: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation
Kelly speaks out on tough month
Kelly said: "A month ago, my P turned 7.
"Birthdays should be purely happy, but this one began a difficult month - one that reminded me how deeply children deserve peace, stability and emotional safety.
"Motherhood has taught me that I cannot control how others behave or make anyone communicate, cooperate or put a child’s needs first. I can only choose the mother I am through it: staying calm when I want to scream, absorbing the frustration so she doesn’t have to, reassuring her when she feels confused and reminding her that adult decisions are never her responsibility.
"Children notice more than we realise. They know who listens, who shows up and where they feel safe. In the end, consistency and actions speak louder than words.
"So today, with her in my arms again, I’m choosing to focus on what matters: seven beautiful years of this extraordinary girl and the privilege of being her mother.
"My P, I will always listen, advocate for you, protect your softness and remind you that your feelings matter.
"May seven brings you the peace, freedom and uncomplicated happiness every little girl deserves.
F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026
READ MORE: F1 team boss opens up on 2027 driver lineup as 'audition' held for Ferrari and McLaren stars
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
What is in an F1 contract? Dutch insider reveals all after Max Verstappen signs $500M deal
- Today 09:57
Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher opens up on marriage, homophobia and ignoring online comments
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and every driver move tracked
Lando Norris announces F1 future with McLaren statement
What is in an F1 contract? Dutch insider reveals all after Max Verstappen signs $500M deal
Aston Martin have found THREE seconds in pace, but Honda think they can go even faster
Latest News
Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher opens up on marriage, homophobia and ignoring online comments
- 1 hour ago
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and every driver move tracked
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026: Contract details for every driver including when they expire
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris announces F1 future with McLaren statement
- 2 hours ago
Kelly Piquet opens up on 'difficult month' as a parent: 'Children notice more than we realise'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation
- Today 11:25
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august