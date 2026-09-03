Lewis Hamilton and his mum bring Milan to a standstill as Ferrari fans go wild

Just imagine what it will be like at Monza

F1 star Lewis Hamilton and his Mum sent Ferrari fans wild at an event in Milan ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton heads to Monza with his eyes firmly on challenging for an eighth world title this season, currently third in the standings (level on points with second place) and 59 points adrift of leader Kimi Antonelli.

A win at Monza on Sunday would be massive in that respect, but also huge because of the incredible support that Ferrari receives not only in Monza, but right across Italy.

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That was evident on Wednesday, when Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc attended a Ferrari event at Milan's Piazza del Duomo in front of thousands of adoring Tifosi.

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Lewis Hamilton and his Mum send Milan crowd wild

The stars were situated on a balcony overlooking the crowd, and at one point, Hamilton even brought his Mum out to wave.

Hamilton's Mum, or Carmen Larbalestier as everybody else knows her, duly obliged her son's calls to join her, stepping out and waving with both hands as she received a rapturous cheer in response.

After that, Carmen posed on the balcony for a photograph with the crowd behind her in the background, Hamilton all smiles as he snapped the picture on his phone.

It was a really heartwarming moment, and fortunately, Ferrari were there to capture it.

Hamilton's Mum travelling more with Lewis

This isn't the first time that we've seen Hamilton publicly with his Mum this season, with the F1 legend having also travelled with her to other races, including in China and Canada.

At the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton told the media it was a concerted effort.

"Yeah, so I’ve been trying to get my mum to come on the road for a while and she hasn’t wanted to travel the last couple of years," Hamilton explained. "She’s only come to Silverstone for the last God knows how many years. And I tried to get her out of her comfort zone last year and bring her to Canada. I wanted to take her to Lake Louise and so many beautiful places in Canada to visit, and excuses kept coming up.

"And so, she promised me end of the year. She said, 'Next year is the year I’m going to travel with you.' So, we did China together, which was honestly the best time we’d ever had together. Then she asked me if she could come to Montréal and I was like, 'Absolutely.'"

Larbalestier now looks certain to make the Italian Grand Prix her next F1 visit, and it will no doubt be a special weekend for her and her son given the huge outpouring of love they both received in Milan.

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