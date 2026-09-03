Ferrari F1 legend marries in stunning ceremony ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 legend marries in stunning ceremony ahead of Italian Grand Prix
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Ferrari F1 legend Jean Alesi has tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Italy just days before this week's Italian GP action kicks off at Monza.
Alesi had a strong career in the sport, making his F1 debut in 1989 with Tyrell before going on to join Ferrari in 1991, where he would spend the next five seasons.
During that time, the Frenchman won only a single race (his only win in F1), but his 15 podiums and passionate driving style were more than enough to win over the Tifosi.
After stints at Benetton, Sauber, Prost and Jordan in the mid-to-late 90s and early 2000s, Alesi eventually retired from the sport at the end of the 2001 season, but he has been a frequent visitor to the paddock ever since.
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Jean Alesi gets married ahead of Italian GP
Whether or not Alesi will be in the paddock in Monza this weekend remains to be seen, with the Frenchman potentially away on his honeymoon after tying the knot in Italy last week.
As per Italian media outlet Corriere Della Sera, Alesi and his now-wife, Ania, were married in what has been described as an 'intimate' ceremony in Marina del Cantone on the Sorrentine Peninsula.
Reports suggest that roughly 100 guests attended the ceremony, including another French F1 legend and Ferrari driver, Alain Prost.
The ceremony sounds absolutely stunning, with the sea having offered a picturesque backdrop before Alesi, his wife and guests headed for lunch at a historic restaurant.
Alesi shared a picture of himself and his bride on his Instagram page after the ceremony had taken place, captioning the image: "Love."
Days later, the former Ferrari star shared another picture of himself and his wife, both all smiles as they posed on a vintage Rolls-Royce with a drink in hand.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
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