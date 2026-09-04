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Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All of the key details ahead of this weekend's practice action

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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The 2026 F1 season hits Monza this weekend, with Free Practice action set to kick off the Italian Grand Prix today, Friday, September 4.

After a sprint weekend in Zandvoort last time out, F1 returns to its more traditional weekend schedule this time around, and there is plenty to watch out for.

This weekend's race in Italy comes a fortnight after the Dutch Grand Prix, where Lando Norris won his second race on the bounce for McLaren, thrusting himself back into the discussion for the drivers' championship.

Elsewhere, Mercedes star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli is looking to become the first Italian to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 60 years as we head into the weekend, although he faces a huge uphill task to do so as he is set to take an FIA grid penalty.

Of course, with it being the Italian Grand Prix, all eyes will also be on Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to give the adoring Tifosi a Ferrari winner at Monza for the 22nd time.

With that said, let's get into the important timing details below.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello

F1 Practice start times - 2026 Italian Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions taking place at the Italian Grand Prix.

All of the action kicks off on Friday, September 4, with FP1 getting underway at 12:30 local time (CEST), before FP2 takes place later in the day at 16:00 CEST. On Saturday, September 5, Free Practice action concludes with FP3 at 12:30 CEST.

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Friday, September 4, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP1 start times
Local time (CEST)12:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30 Friday
United States (ET)06:30 Friday
United States (CT)05:30 Friday
United States (PT)03:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)07:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)18:30 Friday
Australia (ACST)20:00 Friday
Australia (AEST)20:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)04:30 Friday
Japan (JST)19:30 Friday
China (CST)18:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)12:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)13:30 Friday
India (IST)16:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)18:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)13:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)14:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)13:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday, September 4, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP2 start times
Local time (CEST)16:00 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Friday
United States (ET)10:00 Friday
United States (CT)09:00 Friday
United States (PT)07:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Friday
Australia (ACST)23:30 Friday
Australia (AEST)00:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Friday
Japan (JST)23:00 Friday
China (CST)22:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Friday
India (IST)19:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Friday

FP3 - Saturday, September 5, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP3 start times
Local time (CEST)12:30 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30 Saturday
United States (ET)06:30 Saturday
United States (CT)05:30 Saturday
United States (PT)03:30 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)07:30 Saturday
Australia (AWST)18:30 Saturday
Australia (ACST)20:00 Saturday
Australia (AEST)20:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)04:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)19:30 Saturday
China (CST)18:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)13:30 Saturday
India (IST)16:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)18:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)13:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)14:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)13:30 Saturday

How to watch Italian GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Italian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce Max Verstappen replacement at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc issues Lewis Hamilton statement and highlights big Ferrari problem

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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