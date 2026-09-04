F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All of the key details ahead of this weekend's practice action

The 2026 F1 season hits Monza this weekend, with Free Practice action set to kick off the Italian Grand Prix today, Friday, September 4.

After a sprint weekend in Zandvoort last time out, F1 returns to its more traditional weekend schedule this time around, and there is plenty to watch out for.

This weekend's race in Italy comes a fortnight after the Dutch Grand Prix, where Lando Norris won his second race on the bounce for McLaren, thrusting himself back into the discussion for the drivers' championship.

Article continues under video

Elsewhere, Mercedes star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli is looking to become the first Italian to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 60 years as we head into the weekend, although he faces a huge uphill task to do so as he is set to take an FIA grid penalty.

Of course, with it being the Italian Grand Prix, all eyes will also be on Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to give the adoring Tifosi a Ferrari winner at Monza for the 22nd time.

With that said, let's get into the important timing details below.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello

F1 Practice start times - 2026 Italian Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions taking place at the Italian Grand Prix.

All of the action kicks off on Friday, September 4, with FP1 getting underway at 12:30 local time (CEST), before FP2 takes place later in the day at 16:00 CEST. On Saturday, September 5, Free Practice action concludes with FP3 at 12:30 CEST.

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Friday, September 4, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP1 start times Local time (CEST) 12:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Friday United States (ET) 06:30 Friday United States (CT) 05:30 Friday United States (PT) 03:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Friday Australia (ACST) 20:00 Friday Australia (AEST) 20:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Friday Japan (JST) 19:30 Friday China (CST) 18:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Friday India (IST) 16:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday, September 4, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP2 start times Local time (CEST) 16:00 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 15:00 Friday United States (ET) 10:00 Friday United States (CT) 09:00 Friday United States (PT) 07:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Friday Australia (ACST) 23:30 Friday Australia (AEST) 00:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Friday Japan (JST) 23:00 Friday China (CST) 22:00 Friday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Friday Egypt (EEST) 17:00 Friday India (IST) 19:30 Friday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Friday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00 Friday

FP3 - Saturday, September 5, 2026

2026 Italian GP FP3 start times Local time (CEST) 12:30 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Saturday United States (ET) 06:30 Saturday United States (CT) 05:30 Saturday United States (PT) 03:30 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Saturday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Saturday Australia (ACST) 20:00 Saturday Australia (AEST) 20:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 19:30 Saturday China (CST) 18:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Saturday India (IST) 16:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Saturday

How to watch Italian GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Italian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce Max Verstappen replacement at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc issues Lewis Hamilton statement and highlights big Ferrari problem

Related