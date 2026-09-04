F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
All of the key details ahead of this weekend's practice actionMake us your Google favorite
The 2026 F1 season hits Monza this weekend, with Free Practice action set to kick off the Italian Grand Prix today, Friday, September 4.
After a sprint weekend in Zandvoort last time out, F1 returns to its more traditional weekend schedule this time around, and there is plenty to watch out for.
This weekend's race in Italy comes a fortnight after the Dutch Grand Prix, where Lando Norris won his second race on the bounce for McLaren, thrusting himself back into the discussion for the drivers' championship.
Elsewhere, Mercedes star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli is looking to become the first Italian to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 60 years as we head into the weekend, although he faces a huge uphill task to do so as he is set to take an FIA grid penalty.
Of course, with it being the Italian Grand Prix, all eyes will also be on Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to give the adoring Tifosi a Ferrari winner at Monza for the 22nd time.
With that said, let's get into the important timing details below.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
F1 Practice start times - 2026 Italian Grand Prix
With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions taking place at the Italian Grand Prix.
All of the action kicks off on Friday, September 4, with FP1 getting underway at 12:30 local time (CEST), before FP2 takes place later in the day at 16:00 CEST. On Saturday, September 5, Free Practice action concludes with FP3 at 12:30 CEST.
Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.
FP1 - Friday, September 4, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|20:00 Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|20:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Friday
FP2 - Friday, September 4, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|23:30 Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|00:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Friday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Friday
FP3 - Saturday, September 5, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|20:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|20:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Saturday
How to watch Italian GP practice live on TV today
Where you can watch Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.
Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Italian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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