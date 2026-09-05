Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Italian Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Italian Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Channel 4 has free highlights from Monza this weekendMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton bids to claim an iconic Italian Grand Prix victory for Ferrari at Monza this weekend, and there is only one way to watch the action for free in the UK.
The 41-year-old British megastar has enjoyed a real renaissance in his second season with Italy's iconic team, and a win this weekend is crucial to his hopes of a record eighth world title this season.
Lewis trails young Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) by 59 points heading into the weekend, but he has a golden opportunity to close the gap. Antonelli will take a grid penalty and start Sunday's race from the back of the field.
It should be a thrilling weekend at the 'Temple of Speed' as Hamilton looks to deliver a special moment for the adoring tifosi.
C4 have you covered for free coverage in the UK, and we have full details.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Italian Grand Prix?
Channel 4 will have highlights of the action today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) from Monza. Sky Sports F1 of course have live rights.
The coverage begins today with a 90-minute highlights show covering the qualifying session. The broadcast begins at 6.30pm UK time.
Then on Sunday there is a bumper two-and-a-half-hour highlights show covering the Italian Grand Prix. Again that starts at 6.30pm UK.
If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
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