McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal
McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal
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McLaren boss Andrea Stella has responded strongly to suggestions of unfairness in his team's appeal against the result of the Monaco Grand Prix.
The FIA's Court of Appeal ruled on Saturday that Pierre Gasly's time penalties for speeding in the pitlane should stand - despite the FIA acknowledging an error with the timing system - which knocked the Frenchman from third back down to seventh.
Alpine's de facto team principal began Saturday's FIA press conference in explosive fashion, sat alongside Stella and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, by calling the ruling 'very unfair' and continually linking one of the four judges - Filippo Marchino - with McLaren, claiming that he was biased in favour of the papaya team.
Calling Marchino 'nasty' and 'really a prosecutor against the FIA, against to us, against FOM', Briatore claimed that the American-Italian's McLaren 'links' were the reason for his attitude during the hearing.
Stella described the claims as 'insulting' to McLaren, hinting that Briatore could face action of some kind if he didn't wind down his accusations against the team and the appeals process.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium
McLaren chief hits back at 'serious allegations'
"I find that this conference going in this direction is quite insulting for McLaren," he said, "for the reputation of a team that deserves a lot of respect. And if anybody makes these kind of allegations – which seem quite serious – they are going to have to take the responsibility for what they are saying in a public forum.
"The hearing, the whole International Court of Appeal, was conducted to the highest standards and we should not question this phase like it’s been done."
Stella refused to be drawn further on Briatore's repeated claims of 'unfairness' as the press conference continued, instead preferring to talk about the Italian Grand Prix weekend as a whole and touching on the facts of the appeal ruling.
McLaren welcome FIA appeal decision
On the decision itself, Stella called it important for the sport as a whole, explaining: "It’s a decision that definitely we welcome. It’s very important. It’s important because, first of all, it adds clarity in relation to the application of Article 1.1.1 of the International Sporting Code of the FIA, which is foundational – foundational for anything that derives from there.
"We appealed because we wanted to make sure that this clarity was sought. We had concerns, which were beyond the fact that we might have lost two championship points. Probably these two championship points are not going to make any difference.
"We were concerned about the application of sporting equality and fairness, and this is important. And this is not only important for McLaren.
"In fact, not only Red Bull applied, but all teams were present in the hearing because this was a very important moment, I would say, in terms of clarification as to how we apply the rules, as to how we apply consistency, and also, in the specific case, consistency is related to the methodologies that are valid through a race weekend."
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